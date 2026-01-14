The $truggle is real

For many South Carolina employees, getting ahead at work feels like running in place.

Health care costs, low pay, and limited vacation days are leaving residents juggling bills and responsibilities while barely catching a breath.

A new analysis from Australian cost-comparison service iSelect confirms what many workers already know: South Carolina ranks near the bottom nationwide for employee benefits in 2025. The study examined factors like health plan costs, paid time off, wages, and work-life balance, giving the state a job satisfaction score of just 27.3 – 12th from the bottom in the United States.

Part of the challenge lies in the cost of health care.

South Carolinians spend about 14% of their median income on health plan costs – a figure surpassed by only a handful of low-ranked states like Texas (14.2%) and Florida (16.4%).

“It feels like every paycheck comes with a side of sticker shock from medical bills,” said Marisa Gomez, a teacher on Daniel Island. “You work hard, but your benefits barely cover the basics.”

Wages aren’t much of a comfort either.

The state’s average annual income sits just over $53,000, making it the fourth-lowest in the nation behind Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi.

“Obviously I want to live comfortably, maybe save a little, but it’s hard when your salary doesn’t keep pace with everyday expenses,” said Katie Ross, an island resident and IT specialist.

Paid time off is another sore spot. South Carolina scored a mere one out of 10 on iSelect’s PTO ranking, which considered legal vacation requirements, policies on unused PTO, and employer accountability.

“I haven’t had a real vacation in years,” Ross said. “Taking time off is a luxury at this point, not a right.”

Yet the state isn’t all gloom. South Carolina’s wage disparity (comparing minimum wage to average income) scored fairly well at 114.94%, indicating a relatively equitable pay structure. And with average workweeks at 38.2 hours, residents at least clock slightly fewer hours than some other states.

“I may not have great benefits, but at least I’m not burning out at 50 hours a week,” said Clements Ferry server Savannah Meyers.

While neighboring East Coast states like Rhode Island, Maryland, and Massachusetts topped the charts with higher satisfaction and lower health plan costs, South Carolina faces a steep climb to improve conditions for its workforce. Juggling bills, health care, and scarce vacation days, many residents have come to accept that work-life balance here doesn’t come cheap.