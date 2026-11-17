Everyone loves Thanksgiving cuisine, and often, the enjoyment continues in the days that follow. But after a few rounds of leftover casserole and the same old turkey sandwich, even the most beloved holiday dishes can lose their appeal. With Thanksgiving centered around gratitude and gathering, the last thing anyone wants is for good food to go to waste.

Daniel Island chef Anna Choiniere, owner of private chef company Raising Rose, shared some of her favorite ways to transform traditional Thanksgiving dishes into entirely new meals, along with tips for safely storing leftovers and reducing food waste.

Choiniere said she enjoys preparing all the Thanksgiving staples each year, from green bean casserole and mashed potatoes to cranberry sauce and, of course, turkey. But when it comes to enjoying those dishes beyond the holiday itself, she likes to get creative.

“I can mainly eat Thanksgiving leftovers once, and then I'm done with it,” she said. “I usually like to take those staple things but then turn them into something totally different.”

BEYOND THE TURKEY SANDWICH

Turkey is often one of the dishes families have the most left over, but rather than settling for another sandwich, Choiniere suggests using the bones to make a homemade stock and transforming the remaining meat into turkey pho. The dish, which incorporates aromatic broth, rice noodles, and fresh herbs, has become a holiday tradition she looks forward to each year.

“I'll transform it into a turkey pho every year with a really aromatic broth with charred onions and ginger and scallions, adding in the cloves and the cinnamon and all that, and do an Asian take with rice noodles and herbs,” Choiniere said. “That's definitely my favorite thing I look forward to every year.”

Besides pho, leftover turkey can also be repurposed into tacos, enchiladas, or other dishes by incorporating different spices and bolder flavors.

Roasted vegetables offer plenty of possibilities, too. Choiniere suggests incorporating them into breakfast by making a baked frittata, blending them into a soup or combining them with leftover turkey and gravy for a pot pie. Stuffing, with its distinctive flavor, can also be given a new purpose by turning it into breakfast waffles.

Even leftover mashed potatoes can find a second life at the holiday table. Choiniere shared how she transformed hers into a festive appetizer for Christmas dinner.

“Last year, I took my leftover mashed potatoes, and I balled them with cheese and herbs and froze them and breaded them into croquettes and then used that as an appetizer on Christmas,” she said.

HOW TO STORE AND REHEAT

While getting creative in the kitchen is part of the fun, properly storing leftovers is just as important. Choiniere said one of the most common mistakes people make during large holiday gatherings is allowing food to sit out for too long before refrigerating it.

“A lot of times with big family Thanksgivings, the food kind of sits out for a while,” she said. “I'd say as long as your food has been refrigerated within that two-hour mark, you're good with safely storing it. I always recommend packing up dinner before you get on to dessert.”

Once refrigerated promptly, leftovers can be enjoyed over the following days. When reheating, Choiniere recommends using oven-safe glass containers and covering dishes with aluminum foil to help retain moisture and prevent food from drying out.

For those hoping to make the most of their leftovers, a little preparation ahead of time can also go a long way. Choiniere recommends keeping broth and seasonings on hand, along with preparing some premade pie dough to make it easier to turn leftover ingredients into a breakfast quiche or pot pie the following day.

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT

Choiniere follows a simple philosophy when it comes to making sure food doesn't go to waste.

“My rule of thumb is: if you can't feed people by repurposing that food, then feed animals. If you can't feed animals, then feed plants. And if you can't feed plants, then after that, it's trash,” she said. “Be mindful of all of the ingredients that you use, not only from a cost perspective standpoint, but also to just help the earth, respect all of the ingredients, and how they can best serve you before they end up in the trash.”

For those looking for inspiration this Thanksgiving, Choiniere's turkey pho is one way to turn a holiday staple into something entirely new, proving that the best part of Thanksgiving dinner doesn't necessarily have to end when the holiday does.

Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Pho

Recipe by Anna Choiniere

INGREDIENTS

Turkey Broth:

1 leftover Thanksgiving turkey carcass (bones, wings, scraps)

12-14 cups cold water, or enough to cover bones

1 large yellow onion, halved

4-inch piece fresh ginger, halved lengthwise

4 garlic cloves, peeled

4 scallions, halved

3 whole star anise

1 cinnamon stick

5 whole cloves

1 tsp. coriander seeds

½ tsp. whole black peppercorns

2 tbsp. fish sauce

2 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. rock or brown sugar

Salt, to taste

For Serving and Garnish:

12-16 oz. thin rice (pho) noodles

3-4 cups leftover cooked turkey, shredded

Fresh cilantro, Thai basil, mint and scallions

Thinly sliced white onion

Bean sprouts

Lime wedges

Thinly sliced jalapeños or Thai chilies

Hoisin sauce and sriracha

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Simmer the stock: Place turkey carcass, including any remaining meat scraps, in a large stockpot. Cover with 12-14 cups of cold water. Bring to a gentle boil over medium-high heat, reduce to low and skim off foam. Simmer at least 2 hours, longer if desired.

2. Char aromatics: While the stock simmers, heat a dry cast-iron or heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and ginger cut-side down, plus garlic and scallions. Cook 5-8 minutes, turning as needed, until deeply charred.

3. Toast spices: In a dry skillet over medium-low heat, toast star anise, cinnamon, cloves, coriander seeds and peppercorns for 1-2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until fragrant.

4. Finish the broth: After the stock has simmered at least 2 hours, add charred aromatics, toasted spices, fish sauce, soy sauce and sugar. Stir and simmer on low for another 1-2 hours.

5. Strain and season: Pour broth through a fine-mesh strainer into a clean pot, discarding bones, vegetables and spices. Taste and adjust with additional fish sauce, soy sauce or salt as needed.

6. Prepare noodles and turkey: Cook noodles according to package directions and drain. Shred turkey into bite-sized pieces, removing skin, bones and cartilage.