Turning bread into dough

With more time spent at home lately, many of us have turned to our kitchens, looking for ways to make our spaces feel cozy and comforting.

While some might have thought about diving into hobbies like pottery or painting, it’s easy to let those ideas slip away in the hustle of everyday life as people find themselves with more time at home and a renewed desire to savor the moment, baking has surged in popularity across the country.

Bread, especially focaccia, has quickly become a go-to trend. It gained traction in late February as food giants like Bon Appétit and New York Times Cooking shared their favorite recipes on social media.

It turns out focaccia is much easier to make than you might think – just a few simple ingredients, some dry-activated yeast, and you’ve got a beautiful loaf.

Here in the Lowcountry, where fresh bread options can be limited, one local baker has embraced the sourdough challenge wholeheartedly, offering her fresh, artisan loaves to the Daniel Island community.

Meet Brooke Lang, a sourdough enthusiast who’s been baking for the past 8 months. Her journey began when she moved to the area from San Francisco.

“San Francisco is known for its sourdough, (so) when I moved to the Lowcountry, I quickly realized how much I missed that fresh, tangy flavor,” Lang said.

What started as a personal project – baking loaves for herself and sharing with neighbors – has now blossomed into a small but thriving business that’s become a local favorite.

Lang handcrafts each loaf with four simple ingredients: sourdough starter, bread flour, salt, and water. While she hasn’t yet established a formal brand name, she’s built a loyal following through word of mouth.

Neighbors share glowing reviews on social media and gift loaves to friends, helping spread the word.

“I accept orders via Facebook Messenger, and I only deliver to Daniel Island residents,” Lang said.

On average, she bakes and sells about 45 loaves a week. But during the holiday season, demand ramps up. Lang sold 118 loaves over the Thanksgiving break alone.

So, what makes Brooke’s sourdough so special?

“It’s authentic and bold in flavor. I focus on perfecting the craft, and I don’t sell other bakery items or loaves with inclusions because sourdough is both healthier and more labor-intensive than other bread. I want to keep it simple and fresh.”

Lang’s baking process is no quick task. She bakes just two loaves at a time in her conventional oven, which results in 10-hour bake days, three days a week, and according to customers, the end product is well worth the effort.

“Baking sourdough is my contribution to Daniel Island,” she said. “It’s a way for me to connect with my neighbors and offer them something that’s made with patience, presence, and love.”