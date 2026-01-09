Two hours, 2,243 pounds of trash: DI Beach Sweep returns Sept. 19

On Daniel Island, the tide has a way of revealing what people leave behind.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, residents will head out to collect the island’s discarded items during the 37th annual Beach, Marsh & River Sweep, a two-hour cleanup from 8 to 10 a.m. beginning at Daniel Island Waterfront Park.

Last year, nearly 150 Daniel Island volunteers collected 2,243 pounds of trash from the waterfront and surrounding marshes – from beer bottles to candy wrappers.

Site captain Claire Law hopes this year’s haul comes with an even bigger takeaway.

“The cleanup is not about how big and offensive the litter that the volunteers bring in really is,” Law said. “It’s about raising awareness so that we pick up after ourselves all year long.”

Beach Sweep/River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest one-day volunteer waterway cleanup, held every third Saturday in September since 1988. Thousands participate across the state, with the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium leading coastal cleanups and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources overseeing inland sites.

The effort also doubles as citizen science. Volunteers work in pairs, with one collecting debris and the other recording each find on a "Trash Tally" for the sea grant consortium.

“Volunteers in effect become researchers. It’s research by crowd-sourcing,” Law said. “The S.C. Sea Consortium wouldn’t be able to gather this much data by itself.”

The tally can get strange.

Past volunteers have found sheets, towels, pieces of boat-landing platforms, and even dilapidated Adirondack chairs. More routine finds include cans, Styrofoam containers, cups, lids, straws, utensils, and plastic bags.

One of this year’s biggest targets is the area around the Wando Bridge, particularly the north side, where Law said roadside litter can eventually blow into the river. Adults will be encouraged to tackle tougher areas, while families and younger volunteers can stick to safer ground.

Low tide arrives at 8 a.m. this year, making the early start especially useful for reaching debris along the marsh. Law stressed that only adults in rubber boots should enter marsh areas.

Longtime volunteer Karen Delcioppo said the amount collected each year can be startling.

“I encourage families to make this a family event, as it provides a great educational opportunity to talk about litter, recycling, and how each person can make a significant difference in their own neighborhood,” Delcioppo said.

Volunteers should check in by the stage at Waterfront Park and bring a refillable water bottle, sunscreen, closed-toe shoes, and, if possible, garden gloves and a trash grabber. Bags and gloves will be provided while supplies last, and students can earn certified volunteer service hours.

“I think this community is fiercely protective of our island’s natural places,” Law said. “This natural environment gives Daniel Island that sense of magic to it.”