Tying the knot on Daniel Island

For some, Daniel Island is home. For others, it’s a peaceful getaway. But for a lucky few, it’s the place where they say, “I do.”

With its oak trees and scenic marsh views, the island offers a wedding backdrop as breathtaking as the love stories it hosts. Just ask the brides who’ve tied the knot here.

Daniel Island Club

Touted as a premier wedding venue, the Daniel Island Club boasts stunning marsh views and a spacious ballroom, accommodating up to 300 guests for a sit-down dinner or 500 for a reception-style event.

For many brides, it’s the ideal wedding destination, and Alexis Johnson is no exception. She describes the clubhouse as the “perfect Charleston wedding setting.”

“I wanted a true Charleston wedding, with the marsh and moss-draped trees as my backdrop,” she said. “It’s also the island where my husband and I first met.”

Johnson made full use of the clubhouse’s amenities, even reserving the onsite cottages for out-of-town guests.

“Our guests loved it! Everyone who flew in appreciated being able to walk everywhere – from the cottages to the nearby hotels.”





Her connection to Daniel Island runs deep, and she embraced local vendors for her big day, including floral arrangements from Blume Designs Floral Studio and her wedding gown from White on Daniel Island, both on Seven Farms Drive.

“There’s no other place like it,” she said.

Alisa Brooks, another bride who wed at the Daniel Island Club, held her ceremony outdoors overlooking the marsh with the reception inside the ballroom.

“We love Daniel Island, we live here, and we wanted our wedding to represent our life here in the Lowcountry. The Daniel Island Club embodies that beauty we love,” she said.

Brooks said the picturesque waterfront views filled the wedding celebration with “Lowcountry magic.”

“Our guests loved the island experience. We got married in April 2009 during the tennis tournament finals, so our family and friends enjoyed world-class tennis on top of the wedding festivities.”

While the island continues to grow and attract more attention, Brooks sees the Daniel Island Club as a quintessential destination for exchanging vows.

“Our island is no longer a secret! It’s becoming a destination spot. This is a magical place full of wonderful trails, fabulous restaurants, and Lowcountry scenery. The abundance of beauty everywhere you look on Daniel Island offers unlimited opportunities.”

Smythe Park

For couples drawn to a more intimate, nature-inspired setting, Smythe Park on Daniel Island offers lush greenery and a tranquil lakefront.

Resident Dina Elshazly chose to tie the knot on the park’s footbridge, where she and her now-husband often walk.

“This is our home, and we wanted to be able to walk past our wedding site and remember the day often,” she said. “We looked at other traditional event sites, but this was a more intimate setting we connected to.”

Elshazly’s guests were taken by golf cart to her reception held at Sermet’s Courtyard on River Landing Drive, a Daniel Island favorite and her favorite in all of Charleston.

“It really contributed to the island experience… As a whole, the intimacy of the event, the nature, and community made it a day that couldn’t be beat.”

Pierce Park Pavilion

Pierce Park Pavilion on Pierce Street, with its marshside setting, provides a picturesque backdrop and a convenient wedding setting.

Resident Stephanie Yeagle exchanged vows at the pocket park and celebrated her reception under the pavilion.

“We lived across the street, so it was very convenient for us. We got our wedding portraits done in front of the big tree behind the pavilion, and we go back there from time to time with our daughters and get family photos done. It’s so special to go back to somewhere on a frequent basis that has such great memories.”

Yeagle praised Daniel Island’s versatility in accommodating various budgets without compromising on beauty.

“It was a destination wedding for the majority of our guests, as we had just moved here, and everyone loved it. Any of the small parks on the island would make for a great ceremony place.”

River Porch on Captain’s Island

For an intimate waterfront wedding, the River Porch on Captain’s Island is a hidden gem. Stephanie Snipes discovered the spot through a friend and checked out the area the next day. “I was sold the moment I saw it. It was exactly what I was imagining.”

A few months later, she said “I do” on the outside porch before celebrating on the screened-in dance floor.

“The sunset was amazing, and being on the water, surrounded by family and friends, made it the perfect wedding day.”

Snipes recommends the River Porch for anyone looking to keep things small yet classy. “We were told by everyone how perfect it was, and now others are using the venue and asking for my advice!”

Other DI wedding venues

Daniel Island is more than just a wedding destination – it’s a canvas for love stories with other breathtaking backdrops at every turn.

Picture saying your vows on a sunlit dock with the Wando River shimmering behind you, beneath the sweeping oaks at Barfield Park’s gazebo, or along the scenic trails of Waterfront Park.

The island’s many green spaces, golf courses, and scenic trails will bring that golden-hour glow. For couples who dream of an elegant reception, The Club at Credit One Stadium offers a stylish upstairs space, while the Daniel Island Yacht Club provides waterfront views that make any celebration unforgettable.

Take it from local wedding photographer Peter Finger, who has seen it all on Daniel Island.

“This island has parks, marshlands, waterfront areas, and yes, even top-secret locations most residents don’t even know about,” Finger said. “The wonderful thing about Daniel Island from a wedding photographer’s point of view is the variety of venues.”

For brides-to-be, he encourages couples to stay in the moment, which isn’t hard when your once-in-a-lifetime moment is captured on Daniel Island.

“The best moments are when the couples get so lost in each other, they forget they’re being photographed. That’s when the magic happens.”

Whether it’s a backyard gathering, a grand event, or something in between, Daniel Island transforms every wedding into a story worth telling.