Understanding property tax bills

Navigating your property tax bill can feel overwhelming, but breaking it down can make it manageable.

Here’s what you need to know as a Berkeley County homeowner.

Where do my property taxes go?

Property taxes are “a primary source of revenue for the county to fund various public and emergency services,” said Wilson Baggett, Berkeley County’s real property services director. These services include schools, emergency responders, and parks.

How are property taxes calculated?

Your property tax bill is calculated using several factors:

Fair Market Value: The estimated value of your home based on recent sales of similar properties in your area.

Assessment Rate: This varies on the type of property you own:

● Primary residences: 4% with certain tax credits. This is the residential property, or home, you primarily live in and own.

● Rentals and/or second homes: 6% with no credits. This is property you own but is rented out to tenants or is a home you occasionally live in.

● Commercial properties: 6% or higher. This is property or land you own that is used for business and profit-generating revenue.

Millage Rate: The millage rate represents the tax per $1,000 of assessed value. Each municipality and the county council set these rates annually. According to Baggett, “Berkeley County currently has the lowest millage rate among counties in South Carolina.”

For the 2024–2025 fiscal year in Berkeley County, the millage rates are as follows:

● County operations: 41.0 mills

● County bonds: 4.5 mills

● Parks: 1.0 mill

● Schools (K-12): 141.9 mills for operations and 55.0 mills for debt service

Berkeley County also applies a sales tax credit of 0.000829 to offset taxes.

Calculating your tax bill

1. Multiply your property’s fair market value by the assessment rate (4% or 6%).

2. Divide this number by 1,000.

3. Multiply by the total millage rate (e.g., county plus school).

4. Subtract applicable tax credits.

Example calculation:

For a primary residence valued at $250,000:

● Assessed value = $250,000 × 4% = $10,000

● County taxes = $10,000 × 46.5 mills ÷ 1,000 = $465

● School taxes = $10,000 × 196.9 mills ÷ 1,000 = $1,969

● Total before credits = $2,434, minus applicable credits.

Other fees to consider

In addition to millage, your tax bill may include fees for landfill charges, sanitation services, fire protection, and stormwater management. These fees are itemized on your bill.

Deadlines and reassessments

Tax bills are mailed in early October and due by Jan. 15. Late payments incur penalties. Berkeley County reassesses property values every five years, with the latest in 2024.

According to Baggett, “The market sales that have occurred will have the largest impact” on valuations. Properties are also reassessed upon sale.

When the numbers don’t match

If you’ve recently purchased a property and notice discrepancies in your tax bill, Baggett recommends contacting the Berkeley County Assessor’s Office. They can clarify your property’s assessed value or address concerns.

Natural disasters

Natural disasters, such as hurricanes, typically affect property taxes only if your home is severely damaged or destroyed. If this occurs, contact the Assessor’s Office to discuss adjustments.

Find your property property tax bill online

To review your property’s assessed value and millage rate, visit Berkeley County’s OneBerkeley portal at portal.berkeleycountysc.gov.