Unknown driver repeatedly damages yard, irrigation system

The following incidents were taken from the city of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between March 1-15.

Larceny by False Pretenses

On March 1, a complainant residing on Longshore Street reported he had hired a company in October 2023 to install countertops in his home.

The complainant contacted the business repeatedly to request the work be completed, but did not receive a response.

As of March 21, the countertops had not been installed and the complainant paid the company $15,000.

Detectives with the Charleston police department have located the business owner, and are working with all parties toward a resolution.

Flim Flam

A resident of Seven Farms Drive received an email from an individual posing as a bank representative.

She followed instructions to deposit $5,500 into a Bitcoin system located in downtown Charleston.

She then purchased three $500 gift cards and provided the information to the individual online.

The victim believes her bank accounts have been compromised due to the transaction and reported the incident to Team 5 on March 2.

Shoplifting

On March 3, a cashier at Refuel, located on Island Park Drive, reported that a suspect attempted to pay for $65 worth of items.

The transaction did not go through, but the suspect left the store with the items.

When confronted by the cashier, the suspect entered a vehicle with three children in it and left the premises without paying for the goods.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Between 4 p.m. on March 1, and 2 p.m. on March 2, a 2002 Ford F350 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of a business located on Clements Ferry Road.

Both keys were accounted for, and there were no signs of forced entry.

The incident was reported on March 4. The vehicle is valued at $19,000.

Burglary

On March 4, an employee of a construction company reported a Conex container used for storage had been entered on a site located on Clements Ferry Road.

About $3,500 worth of tools, including a chop saw and two generators, were stolen.

Video surveillance captured a silver sedan at the location during the theft. Detectives are investigating.

Forgery

On March 8, a resident of Rivershore Road advised she had placed a check in her mailbox made payable to Berkeley County in the amount of $2,843.41.

When the victim checked her bank account, she noticed the check had been cashed by someone else. The name written on the check had been altered.

Charleston detectives are investigating.

Vandalism

A resident of Jenys Lane contacted Team 5 to complain that someone continuously drives into his yard and is causing damage to the lawn and irrigation system.

The report was made on March 14, and police are working with the homeowner to find the culprit.