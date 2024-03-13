Unlocking public records is not just for journalists

To celebrate Sunshine Week and shine a light on the importance of public records and government openness, take the following true or false quiz about your freedom of information rights.

TRUE OR FALSE?

1. Requests for government records pursuant to a freedom of information law can only be made by persons aged 18 and above.

2. Most freedom of information laws require government officials to ensure that a person’s reason for requesting records is legitimate before releasing government records.

3. Every state in the country has its own open records and open meetings law.

4. To file a formal, written request for a government record, you must fill out Form 1322A and pay a $5 administrative fee.

5. A state’s open records law does not require private school officials to disclose how much money the school spent on new football uniforms last year.

6. Journalists have the right to cross police lines without permission as long as they are engaged in bona fide news reporting and covering a “hot” news story.

7. Government officials are not required to create records to respond to a freedom of information request.

8. Most open meetings laws allow journalists to take notes, but forbid tape recorders, cameras and other electronic recording devices at a public meeting.

9. Federal law requires schools to provide a student with a copy of their educational records (transcripts, test scores, teacher recommendations, etc.) upon request.

10. To attend a public meeting, you must first apply for and obtain a free visitor pass from the head of the government agency (for example, school board, city council, etc.) conducting the meeting.

ANSWER KEY WITH EXPLANATION:

1. False. There is no age limit for using freedom of information laws. (Louisiana, the last state to have an age restriction on their books, eliminated it in 2004).

2. False. Government officials are generally not permitted to deny a freedom of information request based on the requestor’s identity or purpose for requesting the information.

3. True. While some of the statutory exemptions and the mechanics of making or responding to requests differ by state, freedom of information laws from all states work in much the same way.

4. False. In fact, in many states a verbal request is sufficient to invoke the open records law. In other states — or where a verbal request is ignored — a simple letter requesting the record and citing the law is generally sufficient. (We’ve never heard of a Form 1322A.)

5. True. State open records laws generally only require “public government officials” or “public agencies” to comply with requests for records. Records kept by a private school are not generally covered by state open records laws.

6. False. Journalists have no special license to break the law and are required to obey all lawful police commands.

7. True. Freedom of information laws only require that government officials provide copies of existing records. If a document does not exist that is responsive to an FOI request, officials are not required to create one.

8. False. Most open meetings laws explicitly allow the non-intrusive use of sound and camera/ video recording equipment.

9. True. The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act requires that school officials provide students (and if they are minors, the student’s parents) with a copy of their educational records upon request.

10. False. No prior authorization is required to attend a public meeting. The law allows you to simply show up. If the meeting is not one typically attended by members of the public, however, it is probably a good idea to bring a copy of the open meetings law with you to remind officials of their obligations.

The quiz was developed by the Student Press Law Center through a grant from the Newspaper Association of America Foundation (now known as the News Media Alliance, newsmediaalliance.org). SPLC staff periodically reviews and updates the quiz. More at newsmediaalliance.org.