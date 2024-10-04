Unsecure vehicles account for most area crimes, Lt. Bradley says

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between March 16-31.

Vehicle thefts continue to be an issue this month on Daniel Island. Lt. George Bradley, commander of Team 5, said, “Most of our crime issues are crimes of opportunity in that individuals are not securing their vehicles and leaving keys in them.”

Vandalism

On March 16, a resident of Seven Farms Drive contacted police to report a car break-in. The victim’s rental car, a black Toyota Corolla, was vandalized over the weekend while he was out of town. The passenger side window and windshield were broken out, causing about $500 worth of damage. The case is pending.

Narcotic Arrest

An officer made contact with an individual at the Hampton Inn on Fairchild Street on March 18. The suspect was exhibiting suspicious behavior in the parking lot of the hotel. Upon further investigation, the subject was found to be in possession of a substance that tested presumptive as MDMA or ecstasy. He was arrested and charged.

Larceny

A resident of Pierce Street notified Team 5 of recurring incidents of credit card fraud after reviewing her statement. On March 26, she reported a total of $300 worth of unauthorized purchases made at different locations in Charleston County. The victim is not in possession of the card. Detectives continue to investigate the case.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On March 28, a resident of Circle Oaks Drive reported a 2017 Ford Fusion was stolen from the home’s driveway around 5 a.m. The keys had been left in the vehicle, and the door was unlocked. As of April 4, the vehicle has not been recovered.