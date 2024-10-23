U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina-Dist. 1

When voters go to the polls for the 2024 General Election, they will be casting their votes for more than just the president of the United States.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace is seeking her third term representing the 1st Congressional District, while Democrat Michael B. Moore is hoping to take her seat in November.

Mace is focused on tackling key issues such as inflation, which she describes as a hidden tax, and the rising cost of living in the Lowcountry. She advocates for job creation, lowering taxes, balancing the federal budget through the Penny Plan, ending restrictions on domestic energy production, and securing the border from illegal immigration.

Moore, the Democratic candidate for Congress, is focused on creating an economy that benefits everyone, ensuring access to affordable health care, and defending women’s reproductive rights. He advocates for increased investment in public schools, fair teacher pay, and protecting the Lowcountry’s coastal communities.

In this Q&A, the two candidates for District 1 U.S. House of Representatives share their priorities, outline what they believe is the most critical role of a congress member, and discuss their stance on abortion.

What do you see as the most important role you will perform as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives? Why?

Mace: I always put the needs of the Lowcountry first. Constituent needs are always my first priority. When Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb needed help with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expedite a permit, I returned his call within an hour, and we resolved the issue over the weekend. I saved the county $20,000 per day on this project because of the speed of my response. When Daniel Island councilman Boyd Gregg needed help expediting a permit for Beresford Creek Bridge, I resolved his issue the same day. I’ve helped a number of cancer patients get medical treatment, even though this is not part of the job. Grants are another priority. When appropriations are made, I ensure our District receives its fair share because we are the 10th fastest growing district in the country. I support grant applications by turning around letters of support within 24 hours. I sit on four major committees: House Armed Services, House Veterans Affairs and House Oversight. On Oversight, I chair the Cybersecurity subcommittee. I’ve also drafted nearly 100 bills, I participate in committee hearings and investigations, and work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on legislation.

Moore: Passing legislation to get things done for the people of the Lowcountry. We’ve seen historic bipartisan legislation passed under the Biden-Harris administration such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the CHIPS Act. These bills created countless jobs, provided widespread broadband access, and introduced the largest climate investment in history. I’m looking forward to reaching across the aisle in Congress when it benefits our district, and I won’t sell out Lowcountry interests for personal gain. From clean energy to foreign policy, we need leadership that wants to move us forward, not back.

What is the most important piece of legislation you will fight to enact if elected?

Mace: I’m not going to stop at one. We have too many challenges facing our state and nation. I fight for all the things I believe are right for the Lowcountry. From inflation and out of control spending by both parties, to immigration and women’s issues, those are the top priorities of voters. In the Lowcountry, residents also care about conservation, natural disasters and mass violence. Legislatively, I work on all of these issues. Recently, my bill, the Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act, passed out of the House with over 50 Democrats voting for it. We proved it is possible to protect women and children while simultaneously working to secure our border. Pedophiles, rapists, and murderers have no place on our Lowcountry streets. My recent bill to redirect FEMA funds from housing illegal immigrants and move those funds to hurricane victims is slated to get a vote when we return to session. I helped get the Child Luring Bill signed into state law this year.

Moore: Closing the Charleston Loophole. Right here in the Lowcountry, we saw firsthand the horrors of our lack of gun legislation when Dylann Roof committed an atrocity against members of the Mother Emanuel Church. The murder of nine churchgoers at Mother Emanuel sparked national outrage, but Congress did nothing to prevent this from happening again. Roof utilized the “Charleston Loophole,” the gap in federal law that allows people to proceed with their gun purchases if their background check isn’t completed within three days. As a state, we’ve actually loosened our gun regulations in the years since the Mother Emanuel shooting, while other states have made progress in protecting their citizens. At the federal level, I am prepared to work with Congressmen such as Representative Clyburn, who introduced legislation to close the loophole, the Enhanced Background Checks Act.

State your position on abortion and reproductive rights.

Mace: I am strongly pro-woman and pro-life. As a survivor of domestic violence and abuse, and a rape survivor, women’s issues aren’t political, they’re personal. I’m the most vocal Republican in Congress for women. Most voters support second trimester limits on abortion and I’m with most voters. The reason South Carolina has exceptions for rape and incest is because I told my story of being raped as a teenager. When the anti-IVF ruling in Alabama came out, I was the first member of Congress to file a resolution protecting IVF. When the Arizona ruling happened, I was the first Republican to speak out. The same thing with the mifepristone and trisomy 18 cases in Texas. I’ve drafted bills addressing access to contraceptives, maternal health care, birth control, adoption services, revenge porn, voyeurism, violence against women, domestic violence and abuse, rape, sexual assault and incest. I’ve supported women’s shelters seeking grant funding. I’ve been an advocate for women seeking justice for their abuse. Know you have a friend and advocate in me. I will fight for you.

Moore: I’m proud of my endorsement from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and I am prepared to use my vote in Congress to fight for a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. That starts with codifying Roe through the Women’s Health Protection Act. According to a study from earlier this year, over 64,000 pregnancies that were a product of incest or rape were forcibly carried to term in states with abortion bans. That’s archaic, and women in the Lowcountry and across the U.S. deserve better. I support the Violence Against Women Act and look forward to advancing any legislation that provides the freedoms and protections women in America deserve. I will be crystal clear: We must codify Roe, stop the war on women’s reproductive freedom, and get back to common-sense lawmaking that protects our communities.