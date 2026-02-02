Valentine’s food drive kicks off today

The Daniel Island Community Foundation is kicking off its annual Valentine’s Drive to collect food and essential supplies for local nonprofits.

Starting today, Feb. 2, and running through Feb. 12, the foundation aims to collect over 500 pounds of food, hygiene products, and essential supplies.

In 2025, the group collected more than 650 pounds of food and nonperishable goods for neighbors in need throughout the community.

Food insecurity and lack of access to necessary hygiene products continue to be widespread challenges in South Carolina and beyond. According to Feeding America’s most recent data, an estimated 757,840 people in South Carolina are facing hunger, and of those, about 196,320 are children – showing that many in our own state struggle to put enough food on the table.

Studies show that adults experiencing food insecurity often skip meals or reduce portions so their children can eat while they wait for the next paycheck. Many households in need do not qualify for food assistance programs or are hesitant to use food banks due to stigma, meaning just one “bad month” – from job layoffs, unexpected car repairs, medical bills, or other emergencies – can push a family into food insecurity. The goal of this project is to help bridge that gap.

Both food insecurity and lack of hygiene products are systemic issues that require community support. Local food drives, hygiene product donations, and government assistance programs play a vital role in offering relief and improving overall health for vulnerable populations.

Donations of nonperishable food items, toiletries, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies will be collected at the POA Office (130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1C) during office hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This drive will benefit three local nonprofit organizations that work directly to combat food insecurity and support families in our community: Lowcountry Food Bank, East Cooper Community Outreach, and Lowcountry Blessing Boxes.

Throughout the collection, items donated will be distributed to all three organizations. If you have any questions about the drive or the beneficiary organizations, please email Dani Stix at Danielle.Stix@dicommunity.org.