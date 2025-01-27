Valentine's Drive for local nonprofit organizations

The Daniel Island Community Foundation aims to collect over 500 lbs. of food and hygiene products for local nonprofit organizations in 2025, the organization announced, and it's starting the year with a Valentine’s Drive, Feb. 3-13.

Food insecurity and inadequate access to necessary hygiene products are persistent and expanding challenges, both in South Carolina and around the world. According to Feeding America in 2024, 678,710 people in South Carolina are facing hunger — and of them 197,310 are children.

Studies show adults with food insecurity will skip meals or reduce their portions to provide for children in their homes as they wait for payday. Many food-insecure families do not qualify for the assistance of food banks or are hesitant to turn to food banks for assistance due to the stigma. One “bad month” can be enough to plunge a household into food insecurity. Lay-offs at work, unexpected car maintenance, unforeseen medical bills, or an accident on the job can suddenly force a family to choose between buying food and paying bills. The purpose of this project is to bridge this gap, said organizers.

Both food insecurity and lack of hygiene products are systemic issues that require community support. Local food drives, hygiene product donations, and government assistance programs play a critical role in providing relief to those in need, helping to restore and improve overall health for vulnerable populations.

Donations of nonperishable food items, toiletries, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies will be collected at the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association office (130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1C) during office hours, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Monday, Feb. 3 and running through Thursday, Feb. 13.

This drive will benefit three local nonprofit organizations that specifically help combat the issue in our local community, reported the organizers. These organizations include the Lowcountry Food Bank, East Cooper Community Outreach, and Lowcountry Blessing Boxes.

Throughout the collection, items donated will be distributed to all three organizations. If you have any questions about the drive or the beneficiaries, please email Dani Stix at Danielle.Stix@dicommunity.org.