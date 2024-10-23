Vandals ransack apartment complex clubhouse off Clements Ferry Rd.

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Oct. 1-15.

Hit-and-Run Collisions

On Oct. 3, an officer was called to Pierce Street regarding a hit-and-run collision. The complainant advised that his vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, had been parked on the street in front of his residence during the overnight hours. The next morning, he noticed that the vehicle had been sideswiped with damage and denting of the wheel well corner panel. Police issued a case number for the incident.

Another victim reported that her Ford Expedition was sideswiped on Clements Ferry Road and Point Hope Parkway on Oct. 8. The vehicle had a long scratch on the rear driver’s side door with damage to the running board on the driver’s side. The driver of a Honda Accord left the scene of the accident and was seen turning into the Dunes West subdivision in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the Expedition was able to capture a photo of the vehicle and license plate; police traced the Honda to a Mount Pleasant address. The case is pending.

Vandalism

Team 5 met with a property manager at an apartment complex, located on Enterprise Boulevard, in reference to vandalism. On Oct. 3, the complainant discovered that the upstairs media room in the community clubhouse had been ransacked and a faux deer that had been mounted on the wall had been removed and broken into pieces on the stairs. Security footage revealed that three suspects opened and rummaged through cabinets in the room, pushed over the couches, and scattered the pillows. Damages are estimated at $800. The apartment complex plans to press charges and has turned the video over to police.

Weapon discharged

On Oct. 6, Team 5 responded to Smythe Street in reference to a firearm discharge inside of a residence. The complainant advised that he had been cleaning his weapons when he accidently pulled the trigger of a loaded gun, which caused a round of gunfire to be sent through the sidewall of the building. Officers canvassed the area where the bullets exited the building and determined that no other homes, vehicles, or people were struck.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Officers were dispatched to Beresford Creek Street on Oct. 9, to investigate a motor vehicle theft. The complainant stated that his Ford F150 had been stolen from his driveway around 6:30 p.m. He had been inside of his home when he heard the truck start and then, through the window, saw it being driven away. The victim confirmed that the truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside. No security cameras were available in the area.

Burglary

On Oct. 10, an officer responded to Seven Farms Drive and met with a victim who said that on Oct. 9, she left her apartment to attend a seasonal event held in the complex’s activities room. When the event ended, she returned to her residence and found that the door was unlocked. The next morning, she noticed that her purse was on the ground and wallet was missing. The wallet contained a debit card, South Carolina ID, and $100 in cash of mixed bills. There are no working cameras in the building.

Collision report

There were 24 reported collisions in the Daniel Island/Cainhoy area between Oct. 1-15.