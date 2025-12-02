Vandals strike lacrosse fields, public restrooms in separate incidents

The following Team 5 crime reports from the City of Charleston Police Department cover Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Jan.15-31.

Complainant arrested

On Jan. 15, a woman contacted Team 5 to report a credit card theft that had occurred while she was working at a restaurant on Island Park Drive. Her purse had been left in a communal space, and when she finished her shift, the credit card was missing. An unauthorized charge of $1.84 was attempted at a convenience store on Island Park Drive the same day but was declined. The complainant requested that officers review camera footage at the business. As the officer was filing the report, he discovered that the complainant had a warrant out for arrest from the Columbia Police Department. The complainant was detained, booked, and lodged at Hill-Finklea Detention Center for the out-of-agency warrant.

Drug Violation

An officer was traveling west on I-526 on Jan. 16 when he observed a vehicle traveling erratically and at an excessively high speed, over 100 mph. A stop was initiated. The officer observed a handgun on the passenger seat and the odor of marijuana coming from the car. The driver struggled to gain possession of a bag that had been in the passenger seat. Another officer who had arrived on the scene detained the suspect as he tried to seize the bag. A search of the bag resulted in the confiscation of 92 pills identified as oxycodone hydrochloride. The driver was arrested for possession of a scheduled substance and driving under suspension.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On Jan. 18, police were dispatched to Jack Primus Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim stated that he had parked his white sedan on the side of his apartment building and did not leave a key in the vehicle, as both keys were in his possession. At the same location, another silver sedan was found to have its rear driver’s side window shattered. A flathead screwdriver was left on the passenger seat, but no items were missing from the vehicle.

Vandalism at field

A resident of Oak Leaf Street was out for a walk in her neighborhood on Jan. 22 when she observed several vehicles trespassing and doing donuts on the nearby lacrosse fields. The witness turned over photographs of four vehicles, which police identified as being registered to addresses on Daniel Island. The next day, Team 5 met with the lacrosse organizer to assess the damage. The irrigation system had sustained significant damage, and the cost to repair a 20-by-20-foot area of Bermuda grass was estimated at $1,000. The case is pending.

Restroom Vandalism

On Jan. 29, Team 5 responded to Barfield Street in reference to a vandalism that occurred at a restroom facility within Freedom Park. Both the men’s and women’s restrooms contained burned traffic cones, plastic, papers, notebooks, and clothing. The exterior vinyl window was damaged, valued at $800. The restroom facility is located behind Daniel Island School, between the basketball courts and baseball fields. Exterior cameras mounted on the school will be checked for possible footage of the incident.