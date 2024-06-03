Vandals strike, police issue 23 traffic warnings

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Feb. 1-15.

Vandalism

On Feb. 2, an unknown individual attempted to steal an enclosed trailer from a parking lot on River Landing Drive. The victim had removed the tires from the trailer to prevent theft, but damage was done to the brake assembly on the unit. Cases of nails were removed from the location, valued at $250. The cost to repair the damaged trailer is unknown.

A chain link fence around a playground on Seven Farms Drive was damaged on Feb. 2. Vandalism occurred when a subject pushed over the fence, resulting in approximately $50 in damages. According to Lt. George Bradley, commander of Team 5, there are no direct surveillance cameras at the location.

On Feb. 10, Team 5 received a report a hotel office window was damaged, possibly by a bullet. The hotel is located on Fairchild Street and the window faces River Landing Drive. The estimated cost to repair the window is $500.

Theft of License Plate

A resident of Seven Farms Drive reported that his South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles issued tag was removed from his vehicle on Feb. 6. The estimated cost to replace the tag is $40.

Unlawful Carry of Firearm / Narcotics

On Feb. 9, an officer located an individual sleeping in a vehicle parked on Fairchild Street. After approaching the subject, the officer noticed a handgun was in the vehicle, illegally stored behind the driver’s seat. Further investigation revealed marijuana was also in the vehicle. The individual was charged with unlawful carry of a firearm.