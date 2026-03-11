Veteran finds a new mission in comedy, will perform on DI

After 26 years in the U.S. Army, Robin “Phoenix” Johnson retired from military service and launched a career in stand-up comedy. Rooted in laughter therapy and the use of humor as a healthy coping mechanism, Johnson created HEAL*ARIOUS, a program that combines the science of humor with practical tools to navigate life’s challenges.

Now, she’s bringing the laughs to Daniel Island.

Having completed five combat deployments, the military became both Johnson’s passion and her mission. “I loved the camaraderie,” she said. “I loved knowing I was doing something bigger than myself.”

Even while serving, Johnson loved comedy and gravitated toward the jokes and humorous moments that emerged around her. She wanted to bring that side of the veteran experience to center stage.

“It's really unfortunate that the people that don't serve the military only hear the sad war stories, the PTSD, the homelessness, all the bad aspects of what they perceive veterans to be, and that's just not a true depiction of who we are,” she said. “There's so many funny stories and things that are really interesting, and I thought comedy would be a really great way to tell the other side of the story.”

After leaving the Army, Johnson moved to Washington, D.C. to care for her mother-in-law, who was battling cancer. During this time, she came to recognize the healing power of laughter. She began volunteering at the Ralph Johnson Medical Hospital and eventually established her comedy production company and mental health support program, HEAL*ARIOUS.

Through her weekly volunteer work, Johnson supports veterans navigating PTSD and other mental health diagnoses.

“We help them reframe what triggers them into something funny so that it's not triggering. It's a cognitive behavioral-based model,” Johnson said.

Proceeds from the shows go directly toward supporting the mental health program, allowing it to continue offering this therapy to veterans at no cost.

“It's a different approach to mental health, than the traditional, ‘Go see a therapist, lay on a couch, tell them your problems,’”she said.

Johnson recognizes that some people may assume veterans struggle to adjust to civilian life because of PTSD and other mental health challenges. She wants people to understand that many veterans thrive after their service and that they are “the best of the best.”

“They can go into an organization and make a huge positive impact. They're not managers, they're leaders,” she said. “They know how to handle really tough situations and make sound

decisions and assess risk really well. So I think people underestimate their value and what they bring to the table.”

On Nov. 21, Johnson will bring the HEAL*ARIOUS Hero Comedy Tour to New Realm Brewery on Daniel Island.

“Our whole show is about veterans, first responders, nurses, and teachers,” Johnson said.

Johnson encourages everyone to attend, emphasizing that the show is for a broad audience. She believes live, in-person comedy offers a uniquely fulfilling experience because audiences can share in the laughter together.

“I just want them to come and let go of whatever's on their mind, whatever stress, whatever grief they have.”