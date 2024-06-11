Veterans Day events honor Lowcountry heroes

This Veterans Day, the Lowcountry will come alive with patriotic pride through parades, concerts, and tributes honoring those who served.

Here’s a guide to the many ways you can honor the nation’s heroes.

Palmetto Freedom Fest: On Nov. 10, the third annual Palmetto Freedom Fest at Credit One Stadium will feature country artists Chris Janson and Tyler Rich, along with gourmet food stations, bourbon tastings, and a live painting by Joe Everson.

The event benefits Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships for families of fallen or critically wounded service members. Attendees can expect inspiring stories from speakers, including a Gold Star widow and a Charleston firefighter.

“This is Daniel Island’s best party for a purpose,” said organizer Eric Timko. For tickets, visit PalmettoFreedomFest.org.

Veterans Day 5K Fun Run: Get your sweat on at this casual, untimed 5K fun run in Hampton Park on Nov. 9. Participants can walk or run to show their support for veterans, while making donations in honor of their veteran they want to commemorate. Named veterans will be honored with a 4x6 flag. Proceeds will support the Food Pantry at the VA Medical Center and veterans with PTSD. Sign up at bit.ly/48wEJGd

Daniel Island Exchange Club Events: The Daniel Island Exchange Club is honoring veterans with two special events. On Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m., 120 American flags will line the entrance of the Daniel Island Club. Additionally, the annual Veterans Day Dinner and Military Appreciation Gala will take place on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., benefiting Project ZERO, an initiative to reduce Lowcountry homeless veterans to zero.

Former Exchange Club president Joe Delpino said, “In 2019, we found out there were 119 homeless veterans in the Lowcountry and 450 across South Carolina. Our goal was to make those numbers drop to zero. This year’s Veterans Dinner will continue supporting that initiative.”

School celebrations: Students on Daniel Island and Clements Ferry are gearing up to join in this year’s Veterans Day celebrations.

Philip Simmons Elementary will host a breakfast and performance for students and their veteran family members, on Nov. 11. Philip Simmons Middle School students will also attend.

Daniel Island School will present student artwork and poetry readings to students’ family veterans on Nov. 8. During the assembly, the middle school chorus will perform, and local speaker Admiral Dan Cloyd will share stories of service.

Assistant Principal Lori Grizzle said, “We hold this event annually to foster a sense of gratitude and appreciation among our students and families. It’s a chance to bring our community together, many of whom are veterans, to educate our young people about the values of service and sacrifice.”