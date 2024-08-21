Victim says phone call to bogus helpline number leads to bank fraud

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which cover Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy between August 1-15, 2024.

Driving under the influence

On August 1, an officer responded to the River Landing Drive and Island Park Drive intersection after observing a rear-end collision at Credit One Stadium. The officer noticed the driver appeared impaired, and conducted a field sobriety test. The suspect was later transported to a detention center, where police said he refused testing and became agitated and violent. It was determined that there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for driving under the influence, and a citation was issued.

Larceny

Team 5 was called to Old Compass Road in reference to larceny that occurred on the prior day, August 1, in the front yard of the residence. The homeowner captured a video of a person taking five fishing rods from his property. Surveillance showed that an unknown driver in a silver sedan picked up the suspect and drove away. The five rods are valued at $5,000. An investigation is pending.

Theft from a building

On August 4, an officer responded to an assisted living facility on Robert Daniel Drive in reference to an alleged theft. The complainant advised that several pieces of high-end jewelry were missing, including a gold Rolex watch, a diamond tennis bracelet, and a gold and onyx necklace. The missing items were valued at $24,000. The case continues to be investigated.

Vandalism

On August 8, it was reported that an individual was driving a truck aggressively at a dead end on Oakleaf Street, and vandalizing a soccer field. Another person was “wakeboarding,” causing more damage to the field. The field in question is the last field on the property.

Flim-flam

On August 12, Team 5 was contacted by phone in reference to fraudulent bank activity. The victim had received a phone call advising that her account had been illegally charged $2,200. She told police that she had been having issues with a ticket event purchase and used an internet browser to look up a helpline phone number. After calling the number and conversing with a representative, she was told to purchase gift cards and put them in the wallet app to gain access. Additional payments through eBay and PayPal were also requested. After sharing her story with a coworker, the complainant realized she had contacted a fraudulent phone number. The victim froze her accounts and plans to dispute the charges with her bank.