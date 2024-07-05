Victim says Porsche taken repeatedly without consent

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which cover Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between April 16-30.

Theft of a motor vehicle

A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck was stolen from a parking lot on Clements Ferry Road sometime between April 12-15. There were no signs of forced entry. Surveillance footage was not available. The truck is valued at $20,000. As of May 1, the vehicle has not been recovered, and the case remains active.

Burglary

Between April 19-22, an unknown individual entered a construction site located on Benefitfocus Way and trespassed into a building, vehicle, and trailer. Locks were cut on the trailer. Numerous construction tools, such as drills, grinders, and power tools, were stolen, along with a computer. The total value of lost items is about $14,000. No serial numbers have been provided at this time, according to Lt. George Bradley, Team 5 commander. An investigation is pending.

Forgery

On April 22, a resident of Barfield Street reported that two checks had been placed in the mailbox to be sent to an address in Georgia on April 9, and at some point, the checks were stolen. A review of the victim’s bank account shows the checks were forged and cashed. Bradley stated that detectives are working to pinpoint the exact location where the checks were cashed. The total value of both checks was $7,800.

Use of a vehicle without consent

A victim contacted Team 5 on April 22 and advised that his 2019 Porsche Panamera was taken without his consent and that this has occurred repeatedly. He suspects an individual hired to clean his condo, who has access to the keys, is taking his vehicle from the Pier View Street residence. As of May 1, the vehicle had not been recovered.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

During the night hours on April 24, a resident of Pierce Street stated that his GMC Yukon was entered. The vehicle was not secured due to a damaged lock on the hatch. A cordless drill valued at $60 was taken along with documents that had been in the truck.

Larceny

A semi-trailer with an attached container was stolen from Charleston Regional Parkway between April 17-18. Several different companies occupied the yard during the timeframe. No video footage was available of the incident. Nothing was inside the container at the time of the theft.

Theft from a building

On Tangles Trail, a delivery of kitchen hardware was made to a new home under construction on April 11. On April 12, a crew arrived at the location to install the hardware and found it missing. Delivery was confirmed via photo, and a police report was filed on April 24. Numerous subcontractors had access to the home during the timeframe. The case is pending.