Victims report string of stolen cars, smashed windows

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Oct. 16-31.

DRUG/NARCOTICS VIOLATION

On Oct. 17, an officer patrolling the areas of Clements Ferry Road and I-526 West noticed a vehicle that had suspended license plates. When the officer conducted a traffic stop, the driver admitted that he did not have a current license or insurance. While speaking with the suspect, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and confronted the driver, who willingly handed over five grams from the glove box of the vehicle. A citation was issued, and the marijuana was placed into the Charleston Police Department’s evidence to be destroyed.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

A victim told police that he had parked his vehicle in the parking garage at his apartment complex on Central Island Street on Oct. 19. The next day, he noticed the rear passenger-side window had been broken, and the steering column of the vehicle had been damaged. It was noted that other parking spots in the garage had broken glass on the ground. The complex has surveillance cameras installed, and footage is being reviewed.

Then on Oct. 23, Team 5 responded to Robert Daniel Drive in reference to two stolen vehicles. The first complainant stated that his SUV had been locked and was parked in the back corner of his apartment complex. A key had been left inside of the vehicle. At some point during the overnight hours, the vehicle was stolen. It contained a set of golf irons valued at $2,000, a golf bag worth $200, and a pushcart for golf clubs valued at $300. While on the scene, a second victim came forward and stated that her sedan had been locked and left in the parking lot, without a spare key, and went missing overnight. The responding officer noted that broken glass was left behind in the parking space. An investigation is underway.

A resident of Seven Farms Drive contacted Team 5 on Oct. 31 to report a motor vehicle theft. Her sedan had been parked in the lot in front of her building, and at 7 a.m. the next morning, it was missing. The victim advised that the vehicle was secured and that she was in possession of both key fobs. The following valuables had been left in the vehicle: an Apple iPad, Apple AirPods, a Google Chromebook, her driver’s license, credit cards, and wallet. The apartment complex does not have any security cameras.

BURGLARY

On Oct. 27, it was reported that a storage container at a construction site on Jack Primus Road was broken into. The latch that had closed the storage container was cut into pieces and found on the ground next to the container. A chop saw, valued at $1,800, was missing. Another trailer on the property was also opened, but no items were removed.