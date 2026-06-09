Video catches pickup truck doing donuts at Point Hope Amenity Center

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between May 16-31.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

On May 16, an officer was called to a storage unit on Seven Farms Drive in reference to a motor vehicle theft. The complainant stated that his work vehicle, a pickup truck, and an attached trailer were kept at the storage facility. The truck was seen parked at the location one day prior. The attached trailer was described as a white 16-foot closed utility trailer that contained a zero-turn mower, three trimmers, and three backpack blowers, with an estimated value of $40,000. A GPS tracker had been installed in the vehicle, with the last ping occurring at the incident location. The complainant believed that the tracker was removed or destroyed. An investigation is underway.

On May 27, Team 5 responded to another motor vehicle theft on Seven Farms Drive. The complainant advised that she parked her sedan in the parking lot facing her apartment building. When she came out of her building the next morning, her vehicle was missing. There was broken glass found on the ground near the parking spot. She advised police that this is the third time her vehicle has been stolen from this location.

VANDALISM

An individual in a truck entered Turkey Tom Lane off River Village Drive and drove into a construction area at Point Hope Amenity Center on May 19. At the back of the site where a crew was working to stabilize the soil, the suspect attempted donuts and destroyed a newly seeded area. The complainant is in possession of multiple surveillance videos and a license tag number and will turn the evidence over to the Charleston Police Department.

WEAPONS LAW VIOLATION