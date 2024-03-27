VIP secrets: Inside the exclusive world of the COCO

Since 2001, when it was first known as the Family Circle Cup, the Credit One Charleston Open has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to Daniel Island.

And some of those visitors often take things to the next level – the Club Level, to be exact.

Promising luxury, top-tier cuisine, and a sweeping view of the court, COCO organizers have ensured that 2024 VIP members will be treated to more than just thrilling matches at the world-class tennis tournament, but also, to an exclusive VIP experience.

“The Credit One Charleston Open isn’t just a tennis tournament, it’s a unique experience in Charleston and a connection point for fans of all ages,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports and Entertainment. “Our aim is to elevate our attendee’s experience. At the end of the day, it’s all about creating memories, having fun and developing a passion for tennis at our tournament.”

This year’s VIP ticket holders will have access to The Club at Credit One Stadium.

Surrounded by the electric atmosphere of award-winning tennis, guests of The Club can indulge in chef-curated cuisine, hand-crafted beverages, and a private entertainment space all while enjoying unmatched, elevated seating with full views of the Stadium Court.

Arielle Alpino, director of event marketing at the Charleston Open, said The Club program was piloted last year with sponsors and guests at the tennis tournament, and then rolled out to the general public during the concert season last summer.

Alpino described the VIP experience, saying the space “overlooks the Stadium Court and provides a comfortable setting for patrons to watch tennis. They can stay inside the climate-controlled building or take a seat outside in reserved seating for The Club. This Club offers patrons top-of-the-line cuisine and beverage offerings.”

VIP members will also have access to a rotation of exclusive local dining options.

“VIPs get access to the player dining space, which is an elevated experience up there, and it will feature different restaurants from downtown and on the island, kind of as a pop-up every evening,” said Travis Maynard, the stadium’s hospitality manager.

Extending beyond gourmet food and beverage options, VIP guests will be able to watch the tournament from the third floor of the stadium known as The Stagehouse, which has a sweeping view of the main court and features a patio where patrons can unwind between matches.

Don’t worry about parking either. VIP guests are given premium parking for added convenience.

Notably, the VIP experience has attracted celebrities and former champions in the past. Without naming specific celebrity encounters, Alpino shared that the COCO Tennis Channel announcers and former champions have enjoyed the VIP space over the years.

With all VIP tickets already sold out, those who purchased the $500 per session ticket can expect a level of luxury while watching the sport’s world-class players.

As Maynard puts it, the VIP experience is a fantastic way to create unforgettable memories for everyone in the suite.

“All the amenities, including the food and drinks – it’s just a beautiful space with great access to the court and to your seats.”