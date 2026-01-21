Volunteer Rescue Alliance saves dogs amid shelter overcrowding crisis

Journey Home Rescue Alliance is an animal rescue service that often travels hundreds of miles to save animals from an uncertain fate – helping rural, under-resourced South Carolina shelters with transportation, networking, and medical care.

According to founder Danielle Zuck, the volunteer-run organization saves an average of 30 dogs per week and spends every dollar on saving a life. For her, it's been a life-changing career.

“After working 18 years in the sports and entertainment industry, I realized I was happier cleaning puppy poop at my local shelter than running some of the largest events on a global scale," Zuck said.

"One day, it just hit. My husband and I started networking, driving to save dogs, and fostering them to get better photos, to pave what happens next for them."

Zuck said the alliance acts as "boots-on-the-ground problem solvers," bridging the gap for overpopulated shelters by rescuing animals and placing them in short-term foster care for up to two weeks until final transport is arranged.

“No one path is the same, and we save all breeds, ages, sizes, and conditions,” Zuck said. “We pull from the shelters and animal control facilities that strive to be No Kill but are still euthanizing for space. We work with the shelters who don’t have volunteers, behavior teams, or frankly, large staff to do the work demanded of them."

Zuck said the alliance has saved more than 1,310 dogs, sending them as far west as Oregon and as far north as Maine, with rescue partners stretching over 20 states in 2025.

"We pay the medical costs, set their path for what’s next, and financially cover all supplies they need while at the shelter or in foster care. Most rescues have direct relationships, but what we offer is a matchmaking system for rescues where every Friday, paid transporters leave to move more dogs weekly than the linear paths most operate within.”

The nonprofit, volunteer-run organization relies on donations to fund weekly rescue trips, not only to give animals a second chance but to support shelter workers who work on the frontlines.

“Most of our shelters are led by hardworking, dedicated people. These workers endure heartbreak, see animal neglect and abuse firsthand, and are faced with making decisions no one should have to make,” Zuck said.