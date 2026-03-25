Volunteers invited to join ‘Greatest Charleston Cleanup’ on Daniel Island

In a coastal city like Charleston, litter rarely stays where it lands. What begins as trash along a roadway can travel through storm drains and creeks before ending up in the marsh or harbor.

This spring, residents are being invited to roll up their sleeves and do something about it.

Through a new citywide initiative called the Greatest Charleston Cleanup, volunteers will join a national effort to remove billions of pieces of trash from parks, roadways, and waterways.

Organized by Keep Charleston Beautiful, the event series supports the nationwide Greatest American Cleanup led by Keep America Beautiful in honor of America’s upcoming 250th birthday. The national goal is to remove 25 billion pieces of litter by July 4.

“As a program affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Keep Charleston Beautiful has observed their annual Great American Cleanup call-to-action by hosting a localized version, dubbed the Great Charleston Cleanup,” said Darby Reed, volunteer and events coordinator for the cleanup. “It’s an ambitious goal, but when communities work together, greatness is possible.”

Instead of a single cleanup day, organizers planned five events across Charleston this spring – one in each major area of the city, including Daniel Island, Johns Island, James Island, West Ashley, and downtown Charleston.

The Daniel Island cleanup will take place Saturday, April 4, from 9 to 11 a.m., with volunteers meeting at New Realm Brewing Company. Participants will pick up litter along the nearby roadways and waterways before returning to the brewery for a post-event celebration with volunteer gifts and raffle prizes.

“Registered volunteers can expect to '#DoGoodGetDirty' by helping pick up litter and trash from along Daniel Island’s roadways and waterways,” Reed said. “All volunteers are invited to join the post-event celebration at New Realm Brewery and will be entered to win a special edition t-shirt!”

Organizers hope to attract at least 100 volunteers at each cleanup event.

“While our main goal is to remove litter and trash from our home, we are also advocating for community pride and the neighborly love that forms when the community works together to accomplish a common goal,” Reed said.

Keep Charleston Beautiful was founded in 1977 by former Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. to promote beautification and environmental awareness. Its nonprofit partner, Friends of Keep Charleston Beautiful, formed in 2007 to support the group’s programs and cleanup efforts.

Daniel Island resident Claire Law, who leads the island’s annual Beach/River Sweep, said protecting the island’s environment motivated her to participate.

“I care about keeping our beautiful island clean, free from litter and harmful debris such as plastics,” Law said. “Plastic disintegrates in the sun, releasing PFAS – or ‘forever chemicals’ – into water and creates health problems for humans, animals, and sea life… Everyone can prevent littering and help clean up our environment, even little hands.”

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Organizers recommend wearing closed-toe shoes and bringing a water bottle. Gloves, litter pickers, trash bags, sunscreen, bug spray, and other supplies will be provided.