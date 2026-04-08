Volunteers uncover marsh debris at Greatest Charleston Cleanup on Daniel Island
Wed, 04/08/2026 - 6:50am admin
On April 4, Daniel Island residents spread out across roadways and marshes for the Greatest Charleston Cleanup, uncovering more than just typical litter.
Alongside bottles and wrappers, volunteers pulled larger debris from the marsh – metal scraps and even parts of a grill – likely fallen from boats or traffic along I-526.
Thanks to all the volunteers who participated in the cleanup project!