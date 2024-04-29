Voter registration deadlines near SC primary

With the 2024 South Carolina Primary Elections nearing, the deadline for voter registration is just a couple of weeks away.

The election is slated for Tuesday, June 11, and state law requires a person to register to vote at least 30 days prior to an election.

May 10 by 5 p.m.is the deadline for in-person registration at the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.

Voters have until 11:59 p.m. on May 12 to register online at scvotes.gov, or by fax at 843-719-4060, or email the completed application form to webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov.

And those completing the application and sending by mail, it must be postmarked no later than May 13 and returned to P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Voters can download the form or Berkeley County residents can also pick up application forms from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office or at one of the following locations:

• All Berkeley library branches (see locations online).

• Goose Creek City Hall – 519 N Goose Creek Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC 29445

• Moncks Corner Town Hall – 118 Carolina Avenue, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

• St. Stephen Town Hall – 124 Hood Street, St. Stephen, SC 29479

• Post Offices in Bonneau, Cross, Cordesville, Goose Creek, Huger, Jamestown, Pineville, Russellville and St. Stephen

If you’ve registered to vote but recently moved, you can update your address at scvotes.gov. If you moved within the same county, you can complete your change of address on the back of your current voter registration card and mail it to Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at P.O. Box 6122 Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

Applications for absentee voting in all 2024 elections are currently being accepted. Individuals may request an absentee ballot in one of two ways: In-person at Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office or by calling 843-719-4058.

Deadline for requesting absentee ballots for the primary election is May 31. Absentee ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on June 11.

To view a sample ballot for your state districts and county races, use the search tool at the SC votes site.

For more information on voter registration in South Carolina, visit the SCvotes website, or the Berkeley County website.

Berkeley County will provide information on early voting for the primary in the coming days.