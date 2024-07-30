Walk while you work: Crush emails & burn calories

For lazy people like me who work (mostly) from home and hate exercising, this walking pad is a game changer.

It’s a trend that has taken remote workers by storm: the walking desk craze.

What started as a series of viral TikTok videos has evolved into a movement of homebodies embracing the idea of working and walking. I couldn’t get five scrolls in without seeing yet another work-from-home employee effortlessly blending productivity with physical activity, talking about how easy it is to distract themselves on their phone or computer while getting their steps in.

Easily influenced by anything that promises to take inches off my waist, I quickly took a step of faith and purchased a standing desk with a treadmill pad to go underneath it.

Now, as I write this from my walking desk, I can admit the TikTokers weren’t lying when they said how easy it was to get to 10,000 steps a day.

But I want to talk about the benefits these TikTokers forgot to mention. Research from the American Heart Association showed that walking at a brisk pace for at least 150 minutes a week can help you prevent weight gain, improve blood pressure, and reduce the risk of various diseases – even cancer.

But, 150 minutes a week? Thanks to my treadmill pad, I’m doing more than that in just a day. Good luck finding my waist.

But seriously, it’s surprising how quickly the time passes when you’re answering emails, writing, reading, or even just scrolling on your phone. Now imagine doing that while walking – and you don’t even have to go to the gym.

To get a professional perspective on this trend, I spoke with Chrissie Wojciechowski, a clinical exercise program coordinator at the MUSC Wellness Center. She mentioned the many benefits of walking, whether it’s outside or on a treadmill.

“Walking helps to boost cardiovascular health, improve sleep quality, and reduce the risk of orthopedic injuries,” she said. “Exercise in general helps to boost the release of endorphins, which improves a person’s mood. There is a potential decrease in depression and anxiety, too.”

Wojciechowski said any movement at all promotes overall health, and you don’t even have to hit 10,000 steps, noting that 6,000 to 8,000 steps are sufficient. “And it can be split up into increments.”

While a walking pad is not necessary to get your daily steps in, it certainly gets the job done.

I’ve been walking while working for a month now and I can safely say that from the moment I clock in, there’s a rhythmic cadence accompanying my thoughts and tasks. I feel more productive, healthy, and accomplished.

I’ve also noticed a shift in my daily life. My energy levels are higher, and I feel more engaged with my work. It’s a far cry from the sedentary lifestyle that once defined my home office setup.