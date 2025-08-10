Walking for Down syndrome awareness

Ask Sophia Ross, and she’ll tell you the highlight of her year isn’t a concert or a party – it’s marching with her friends, dancing on stage, and seeing hundreds of people cheer for every individual with Down syndrome at the Buddy Walk.

On Sunday, Oct. 19, Daniel Island’s Etiwan Park will once again hum with energy.

Picture music bouncing off the trees, the smell of Kona Ice in the air, and kids weaving between jump castles and arts-and-crafts tables.

But this isn’t just a festival; it’s the 22nd Annual Lowcountry Buddy Walk, a mile-long parade of celebration, inclusion, and community spirit.

Ross, a senior at Bishop England High School in the Options program, has been attending Buddy Walks locally and nationwide for more than a decade, starting back in 2014 in Michigan.

“What I enjoy most about the Buddy Walk is spending time with friends, dancing on stage, and walking with the sign,” she said. “It means that every person with Down syndrome is able to hang out with their friends and be celebrated. Having my friends and teachers come out, especially Mr. Raggo, makes me feel blessed and supported.”

Her father, Scott, said the walk resonates well beyond the park.

“When people and students take the time to see beyond a diagnosis and connect with Sophia and her classmates, they often discover that individuals with Down syndrome bring joy, empathy, and a refreshing perspective on life,” he said. “Inclusion doesn’t just benefit them; it enriches the lives of everyone around them.”

At Bishop England High School, the Options program blends academics, social growth, and confidence-building for students with intellectual disabilities. Kristen Common, Options department chair, describes the Buddy Walk as an extension of that mission.

“Our Options students feel empowered through the love and support of their peers as they spend the day celebrating their friends living with Down syndrome,” she said. “True friendships have developed through our activities, and our Options students love this event. Their favorite activities are dancing, singing, and walking with their friends and families as spectators cheer them on.”

The Buddy Walk is also the primary fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Association of the Lowcountry, which supports more than 200 families across Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties. Funds provide workshops, camps, scholarships, social events, and resources for new parents.

“This event started as a small gathering of local families and has grown into what it is today,” DSAL President Erica Chiovarou said. “But the heart of it hasn’t changed; it’s still a celebration of our members and everything they contribute to the community.”

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can expect a mix of festival fun and purposeful celebration: face painting, jump castles, arts and crafts, live music, and food from local vendors, many donating a portion of sales to the walk. At 3 p.m., everyone lines up for the one-mile march, led by marching bands and cheerleaders, creating a tunnel of support that turns a simple walk into a powerful statement of inclusion.

Common said she always leaves the Buddy Walk with a smile on her face and love in her heart for the families supported through this cause.

“This event is a testament to the power of a community coming together to celebrate the abilities and potential of children living with Down syndrome. Kudos to DSAL for their advocacy and commitment to this cause!”

Registration is $12 in advance or $15 at the event, which includes a t-shirt and eligibility for fundraising prizes. Participants with Down syndrome can register for free.

To register, volunteer, or help raise funds for DSAL, visit dsalowcountry.org/buddy_walk/.

Whether you come to walk, cheer, or just soak in the energy, the Buddy Walk promises a day where ability, friendship, and community are front and center.