Want to live longer? Pick up some weights

It turns out the fountain of youth might just be found in a squat rack.

Recent research shows that strength training isn’t just for bodybuilders: it’s one of the most effective ways to extend your lifespan and improve your quality of life.

A large-scale 2022 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that adults who did 30 to 60 minutes of muscle-strengthening activities per week had a 10% to 17% lower risk of dying from all causes.

When strength training was combined with aerobic exercise, the risk of premature death dropped by 40% – a potent combination that outperformed either activity alone.

Meanwhile, a 2024 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology tracked nearly 400,000 people over 20 years. It found that women who regularly performed resistance exercises had a 19% lower risk of death from all causes, including a 30% reduction in cardiovascular-related mortality.

And it doesn’t take hours in the gym. Just one to two strength sessions per week is enough to see significant benefits.

“Strength training is profoundly beneficial for men and women of all ages,” said Troy DeChenne, owner and fitness coach at Daniel Island Fitness.

“It builds and maintains muscle mass, which naturally declines as we age, helping to sustain strength, functional mobility, and independence.”

That independence, he added, can mean the difference between aging actively and aging in a chair.

“It boosts bone density, regulates blood sugar, improves balance, and even benefits brain health,” he said. “Studies consistently show improvements in memory, focus, and overall cognitive ability.”

Physical therapist Andrew Miller of ATI Physical Therapy on Daniel Island said that grip strength and quadriceps strength are two of the best indicators of overall health. “Most of what we see with strength training improving lifespan is its potential to decrease risks of obesity, coronary artery disease, diabetes, and other metabolic diseases that have been shown to decrease overall life expectancy,” he said.

In other words, strong muscles equal stronger chances at a longer, healthier life.

But there’s more than just lifespan.

Miller encourages people to think about their healthspan: how well they function as they age. “I find most patients are not as concerned with their overall life expectancy as they are with maintaining the ability to keep their desired quality of life… up into their 70s, 80s, possibly 90s. And that’s what strength training can provide.”

Strength naturally peaks around age 30 and then gradually declines, a process known as sarcopenia. But Miller said consistent training can “dramatically slow that decline,” helping people retain the strength and function they had in their 30s into their later years.

So what’s the right amount?

Both Miller and DeChenne recommend strength training two to three days a week, targeting all major muscle groups.

“Keep it moderate. Around 60 to 90 minutes per week, split into a couple of moderate sessions,” Miller said. “Not too intense. You don’t want to burn out or get injured.”

He emphasized that it’s never too early or too late to start.

“I’d recommend they start yesterday, if they could,” he joked. “But really, as early as possible. The goal is to find a routine they enjoy and can maintain for life.”

DeChenne works closely with clients to build strength gradually and safely, even in older adults.

“I have clients in their 80s that make life-changing improvements, proving age is truly just a number when it comes to fitness,” he said.

He often starts beginners with basic bodyweight movements, resistance bands, or light dumbbells, modifying exercises for those with joint pain or limited mobility. “The key is always to start gently, focusing on correct form and gradual progression,” he said.

Beyond the science, DeChenne has seen real-life transformations. “Clients who consistently engage in strength training show remarkable improvements in their vitality and overall health,” he said. “Greater confidence, improved posture, better balance. They’re able to enjoy their favorite activities well into their senior years.”

Whether you’re in your 30s or your 80s, strength training isn’t just about looking toned: it’s about building the strength to live longer, live better, and live fully. So grab those dumbbells – your future self will thank you.