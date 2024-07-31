Want to save on taxes?

For the past 24 years, South Carolina residents have been able to enjoy the tax-free holiday weekend in August, adding some financial relief as prices seemingly continue to soar.

Designed to help save some money, shoppers around the state will be able to purchase eligible items tax-free, Aug. 2-4.

According to The South Carolina Department of Revenue in 2023 shoppers purchased more than $30.4 million in tax-free items during the Tax-Free Weekend, saving more than $1.8 million.

“As inflation continues to drain many wallets, this year’s Tax-Free Weekend offers some relief for weary families,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “Every shopper saves money during this tax holiday, particularly on back-to-school essentials.”

What you need to know

Also known as the Sales Tax Holiday, eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without having to pay the state’s 6% sales tax.

Eligible items include clothing and footwear, school supplies and essentials, computers, printers, diapers, earbuds and headphones, purses, shoes, clothing, certain bed and bath items, and household goods. Eligible items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of the price.

Items that are not exempt include digital cameras, smartphones, cosmetics, jewelry, eyewear, wallets, watches, and furniture.

The weekend is aimed to not only help people save money on items they desire, but also items that are needed. Parents tend to use this weekend as an opportunity to buy school supplies for the new school year without worrying about financial stress.

Some tips to save big during this 72-hour window include:

● Make a list of items that you need to buy so you know where to go and exactly what to get.

● Visit some stores before tax-free weekend so you can find the eligible items easily and avoid roaming the store.

● Be conscious of your budget, as sales can lead to purchasing unnecessary items.

● Do research to figure out the best deals to make the most of your shopping experience.

For a more detailed list of tax-free items, frequently asked questions, or other information please visit: dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend.