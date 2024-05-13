Want to see inside the Berkeley County School District?

Are you curious about what goes on inside the Berkeley County School District?

Well, here’s your chance.

The county is offering an insider's view with the District Ambassadors Academy, allowing Berkeley County residents, business owners and community leaders an opportunity to gain a perspective on how it operates and what variables impact the decision-making.

Those interested can apply online and the deadline to is Wednesday, May 15.

The academy provides participants a firsthand opportunity to hear directly from district leadership, ask questions, and share their thoughts on how to best move the school system forward. With the aggressive student growth projections over the next two decades, there has never been a more exciting time to participate in discussions and planning opportunities these two-way conversations offer, states county officials on its website.

There will be four meetings for class. Candidates should carefully consider their availability on these dates before applying.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m., on the following dates:

June 27: Berkeley Education Center; 107 E Main Street, Moncks Corner, SC

Aug 8: Carolyn Lewis School; (K-8); 380 Coleridge Drive, Summerville, SC

Sept 19: Hanahan High School; 6015 Murray Dr, Hanahan, SC

Oct 17: Foxbank Elementary; 169 Foxbank Plantation Blvd, Moncks Corner, SC

Approximately 15 to 20 applicants will be selected to participate.

Academy sessions are planned to be a highly interactive, enriching, and engaging experience. Each 1.5 to 2 hour session begins with a casual dinner and conversation among participants and district leadership before getting down to business. The intent is for everyone to get to know each other and build camaraderie as they collectively work together.

The main topics of the four sessions are:

Money Matters: Making Sense of School Finance

Swift Growth: Building and Maintaining While Managing Increasing Enrollment

Human Capital: Recruiting and Retaining the Best Talent in BCSD

Student-Centered Education: Maximizing the Educational Experience for all Students

Each of the four sessions will begin with a prepared presentation on the evening’s topic, but the structure is flexible enough to allow for participant questions and other considerations. Participants must have “perfect attendance” and take part in each of the four sessions in order to qualify for recognition as a District Ambassador.

There is no charge to participate in the District Ambassadors Academy.

Contact Katie Orvin Tanner, BCSD Chief Communications Officer, at 843-899-8611 or tannerk@bcsdschools.net, with questions. And the application form is online.