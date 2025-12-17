Warm up your winter with beautiful blooms

Even in the chill of winter, your home doesn’t have to go gray and dormant.

With the right blooms and a little know-how, flowers can bring color, texture, and life to the season, inside and out, according to Tiffany Ferez, owner and lead floral designer at The Joyful Florist on Daniel Island.

“We have a lot of options even in the winter months,” Ferez says. “We have access to many varieties of roses, hydrangeas, stock, delphinium, to name a few. They come from various regions all over the country, even all over the world.”

While you might expect traditional poinsettias and holly, Ferez loves to surprise her clients with unexpected winter-friendly blooms. “We use a lot of palms and tropicals like safari sunsets and hanging amaranthus in our holiday arrangements,” she said, adding a whimsical, festive flair to traditional decor.

KEEPING FLOWERS FRESH

For arrangements that last, hearty flowers are key. Ferez recommends garden roses, amaryllis, tulips, anemones, ranunculus, calla lilies, and hydrangeas. “These hold up beautifully in the colder, drier months.”

She emphasized the importance of placement to keep flowers looking fresh. “The biggest mistakes people make with floral arrangements in the winter are improper placement near extreme temperature sources such as drafty windows, exterior doors, or heating vents. These temperature fluctuations and dry air can quickly dehydrate the flowers and cause serious damage.”

Indoor heating can be a silent culprit as well. “Central heating zaps the humidity, making flowers extra thirsty,” Ferez said.



“Be sure to trim the stems at a 45-degree angle every few days to maximize hydration, and do not expose flowers to direct sunlight. A cool, bright spot in indirect sunlight is ideal. Pay attention to water levels and replenish it frequently with room temperature water.”

CHOOSING THE RIGHT BLOOMS

During the holidays, certain blooms and greens naturally shine. “Classic choices like poinsettias, amaryllis, and holly bring traditional cheer, while elegant options like red roses, hypericum berries, and juniper offer a timeless beauty,” she said. At The Joyful Florist, Ferez loves to add her own creative twist. “We use burgundy peonies and Belles of Ireland, green hydrangeas, red and burgundy ranunculus, and tulips for a festive yet whimsical look.”

Even the most beautiful flowers come with caveats. Ferez warns, “Peonies, hydrangeas, tulips, poppies, and dahlias, while all beautiful, are delicate and prone to petal dropping and wilting when exposed to warm temperatures or lack of consistent water.” Choosing the right flowers and understanding their needs ensures your home stays vibrant all season long.

For her own home, Ferez leans on texture and variety. “I love to use lots of different types of greenery for richness, and hydrangeas, garden roses, and ranunculus to add a delicate and whimsical touch,” she said. The mix of textures and colors, she says, is what makes a winter arrangement truly special.

BUYING ADVICE

Beyond the aesthetics, Ferez believes in the value of buying local, especially during the holidays. “Local flowers can be customized to your holiday decor, color, and style and are extremely fresh. Flowers are often delivered to a floral shop within 24 hours of being cut," she said.

"Local floral designers have a fresher product than a national online company, but also the creative freedom to use their skills and artistry to design a custom arrangement versus having to copy a photo from a national chain.”