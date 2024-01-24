Watson hits 1,000 on 3-pointer

Philip Simmons High School basketball standout Robert Watson is having a senior season to remember.

The 6-3, 178-pounder recently set the boys’ single-game scoring record when he poured in 36 points in a game against South Florence.

Friday, he became only the fourth boy in school history to reach 1,000 career points when he hit a 3-pointer in a game against Battery Creek.

“I’ve had a lot of good things happen this season,” Watson said. “But then I’ve had a lot of good experiences every season at Philip Simmons. I’m just fortunate that I’ve put in the work, and it’s paid off.”

The work focuses on being a complete player. He has a great shooting touch with the ability to drain 3-point goals. In the 36-point school record performance, he connected on 7 of 11 from behind to arc to break Jaylen Green’s old mark of 34.

He’s also got the power game working on both ends of the court as an inside scorer and rebounder.

Watson hit a 3-pointer against the Dolphins to join brothers Miles and Marc Haight and Green as the school’s only 1,000-point players for a career.

“I’m glad I reached 1,000 on a 3-pointer,” Watson said. “I was thinking about how it would happen, if it was on a 3-pointer or a dunk. I just wanted to get there and get the crowd going.”

Watson is one of five seniors who start for coach Garrett Campbell’s squad. The Iron Horses are 11-8 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-AAA.

He leads the team with 18.1 points per game and is also at the top of the list in assists (2.5) and steals (2.7).

“He’s got a good supporting cast, but we rely on Robert a lot,” Campbell said. “He has the ability.”

Watson has had great season. But he still has goals for the team and himself.

“I want to make all-state and play in the North-South Game,” Watson said. “That would be an accomplishment. I also want to help the team win the region and make a deep playoff run by reaching the state (championship.)”

No Philip Simmons team has been able to do that.

PSHS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

The Philip Simmons girls’ basketball team is hitting its stride after opening the season with just three victories in 12 games. But the Iron Horses rolled off four consecutive victories, including three in Region 8-AAA to become playoff contenders.

BE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

The Bishop England girls’ basketball team continues to be the top team in Class AAA with an impressive victory over the Academic Magnet Raptors.

The Bishops, who own an 18-1 record, including 17 victories in a row, topped Magnet 52-21, grabbing a 26-13 halftime lead and never looking back. Madison Riley scored 11 and Izzy Wood 10.

BE BOYS’ BASKETBALL

The Bishop boys pounded the Raptors 66-23 to improve to 13-7 and 3-1 in region play. The Bishops, who were in control, 35-11, at halftime, were led by Ellis Rollins, who scored 14 and Lang Tarrant, who chipped in with 10.