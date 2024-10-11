Ways to support veterans year-round

For the approximately 18 million veterans in the United States – roughly 6% of U.S. adults ages 18 and older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau – the return to civilian life can present challenges.

Because many veterans need assistance as a result of their military service, consider these impactful and meaningful ways to support veterans and ensure their sacrifices are honored and needs are met.

Engage in Community Outreach Programs

By participating in community events, you can help bridge the gap between veterans and civilians, fostering a sense of understanding and appreciation. Events such as parades, public ceremonies and educational forums can be organized to highlight the contributions of veterans. Additionally, volunteer opportunities within your community can also provide support to veterans, such as helping with home repairs, providing transportation to medical appointments or simply spending time with veterans who may feel isolated.

Provide Employment and Career Support

Gaining employment is an issue for many veterans transitioning back to civilian life. To help ease the transition, community members can support veterans by offering resume writing workshops, interview coaching and career fairs specifically targeted at veterans. Employers can also actively seek and hire veterans to leverage their unique skills and experiences. Veteran-friendly hiring practices and mentorship programs can also be beneficial toward ensuring veterans find the financial stability and purpose they need to thrive.

Contribute to Veteran-Focused Charities

Donating to veteran-focused charities can help provide essential services such as housing, health care and educational assistance. In addition to monetary donations, consider volunteering your time or skills. Many charities need volunteers to help with various tasks, from organizing events to providing administrative support.

Advocate for Veteran Health Care Initiatives

Many veterans require specialized medical care due to their service. Advocating for better health care policies and initiatives can help ensure they receive quality care. This includes supporting legislation that improves access to medical and mental health services for veterans. You can also work with local health care providers to develop programs specifically designed for veterans.

Promote Mental Health Awareness and Resources

Mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, and many veterans face unique mental health challenges, including post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Promoting mental health awareness and providing resources can help veterans cope with these issues. This includes organizing mental health awareness campaigns, providing information on available resources and reducing the stigma associated with seeking help.

Find more ideas for supporting veterans in your community at eLivingtoday.com.