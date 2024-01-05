WeightSpace brings private workout gym spaces to DI

Tired of waiting for that machine to open at overcrowded gyms?

Founder of WeightSpace, Rick Coe, says his gym is the perfect place for you to stop waiting, and start weighting.

Located at 2500 Clements Ferry Road by the Dollar Tree, Coe said WeightSpace is the local solution to avoid crowded gyms, and says their app makes it easy for clients to book an exclusive training area on their schedule.

“It’s time to say goodbye to the hassle of navigating through other gym-goers. With WeightSpace, you get your own premium strength training environment in one of our eight private spaces,” he said.

“Each space is equipped with everything you need for a top-notch workout, including a dual arm cable system, a full rack with a barbell and plates, dumbbells ranging from five to 50 pounds, and more.”

Coe and his wife Robin lived throughout the East Coast before settling in the area.

“In 2021, we made the permanent move to Wadmalaw Island, along with five of our adult children who also relocated to the Lowcountry. Once we got settled, we couldn’t resist the opportunity to fill the fitness gap in Daniel Island.”

Coe says WeightSpace is different from other island area gyms.

“For starters, we’re the only gym offering private workout spaces by reservation. No more fighting crowds just to get your workout in,” he said.

“Plus, our staff consists of certified personal trainers who are ready to provide personalized coaching based on your needs and goals. Whether you are a seasoned gym-goer or just starting out, our private training spaces offer a distraction-free environment for optimal results.”

Mahari Stribling joined WeightSpace about eight months ago, and said, “The best part about having your own private gym is the space. I personally love the TV and speaker in each room, those are my favorite features. These people care about your well-being outside of the gym.”

John Pampu has been a customer at WeightSpace for about a month and already loves being a member.

“The convenience and equipment are exactly like having your own gym. The people are friendly, helpful, and encouraging… The location and facility are absolutely incredible,” Pampu said.

WeightSpace is also open to independent trainers.

“Our pro membership allows trainers to rent our spaces for training their clients, providing a stress-free environment to build your business.”

A. Jackson said WeightSpace is like having your own personal gym without the distractions of working out from home. He appreciates the flexibility of using a trainer.

“You can work out with your own trainer, or you have the option of using a WeightSpace personal trainer. They are experienced, fun and patient with beginners like myself,” he said.

Coe is already future focused, saying, “Our goal is to expand across Charleston and beyond, offering our unique gym model to fitness enthusiasts nationwide. Franchising opens doors for fellow fitness entrepreneurs to realize their dreams alongside us.”

For information on the WeightSpace experience, visit WeightSpace.com.