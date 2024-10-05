Home / News / Wellmore of DI awards three scholarships

Wellmore of DI awards three scholarships

Fri, 05/10/2024 - 2:56pm
By: 
Staff report
Wellmore of Daniel Island awarded scholarships to the three high school seniors as part of its 11th Annual Senior Living Communities Silver Pen Writing Competition.
 
Organizers for the senior living community awarded a $2,500 scholarship to first-place winner Madison Riley, a $750 scholarship to second-place winner Cole Settar, and a $500 scholarship to  third-place winner Maverick Heater.
 
A silver pen committee chose the essay topic, evaluated each submission, and presented the awards to the winners during a special community ceremony.
 
Wellmore and its parent company, Senior Living Communities, created the Silver Pen Writing Competition in 2012 to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and its community members.
 
In its 11-year history, more than $442,250 has been awarded to students for college and trade school expenses in an effort to give back to the local Charleston area.
 
To learn more about the Silver Pen Writing Competition, visit silverpen-slc.com.
 

