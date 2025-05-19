Wellmore Silver Pen Award winners announced

Wellmore of Daniel Island recognized two high school seniors with its annual Silver Pen Award during a ceremony on May 5.

Elliana Thacker took first place, with second place going to Sofia Gillum. At the awards dinner, they received $3,750 in cash prizes.

The essay topic for 2025 was: Describe a personal or professional goal you have set for yourself. How do you plan to achieve it?

Wellmore of Daniel Island is a life plan retirement community, and the essay competition was started by its parent company, The Maxwell Group, in 2012 to bridge the communication gap between high school seniors and community members.

Participating in the Silver Pen committee is a unique opportunity for members to give back to the local area and its students.

The Silver Pen Committee plays a significant role by collaborating in selecting an essay topic, evaluating each submission, and then presenting the awards to the winning students at an awards ceremony.