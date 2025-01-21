What’s left to build?

Another day, another groundbreaking on Daniel Island.

Nowell Creek Village, located on the former site of Blackbaud’s headquarters and MUSC Health Stadium, is rapidly transforming into a mixed-use destination that blends residential, office, and retail spaces into a waterfront hub.

Developed by Holder Properties, the 36-acre site between Nowell Creek and Beresford Creek was purchased in 2019 for $42 million.

“We’ve owned this land for nearly six years and have been intentional about its purpose,” said Will Menkes, president of Holder Properties. “Our vision is a dynamic live-work-play destination to complement Daniel Island’s current offerings. We hope that residents, tenants, and visitors to Nowell Creek Village will feel an immediate connection to the natural environment and the desire to get out and explore.”

What’s here now

Marshside at Nowell Creek, a Class A office building, is already operational and 90% leased. Tenants include HCA South Atlantic, Total Quality Logistics, Hudson Automotive Group, and Cranston Engineering, with New York Life and Alexandre Flueren Interiors set to join by year-end. The 200,000-square-foot building offers amenities including concierge services, a fitness center, and marsh-front patios.

New living spaces on the way

Atlantic Nowell Creek, a 320-unit high-end apartment complex, is under construction and currently pre-leasing, with the first move-ins expected by February. Residents can choose from studios to three-bedroom floor plans featuring modern, garden-style designs. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room, and waterfront dock.

“Atlantic offers the best of both worlds – an idyllic waterfront setting paired with the convenience and energy of a thriving suburban hub,” Hawkins said. “Residents can enjoy kayaking at sunrise, biking to neighborhood eateries, or simply relaxing on their private balconies. Moments away, they’ll find curated shops, restaurants, and walking trails to connect with the community. It’s an elevated and inviting living experience that everyone will want to call home.”

Fenland Townhomes will introduce 50 three- and four-bedroom marshfront units ranging from 2,100 to 2,400 square feet. Each home features marshfront views, eat-in kitchens with quartz countertops, and attached two-car garages. Amenities include a private pool, community grills, a fire pit, and access to trails and a community dock. Pre-leasing began in January, with move-ins expected by April.

“Fenland represents a rare opportunity to rent marshfront luxury townhomes on Daniel Island with highly sought-after amenities, including close proximity to schools, safe neighborhoods, and quintessential Lowcountry living,” said Harriette Calder, East West Partners senior vice president of development.

“The demand for real estate on Daniel Island shows no sign of slowing, and Fenland offers potential future homeowners a gateway to the market.”

Retail and amenities

Nowell Creek Village will also include a community dock and park, offering residents spaces to enjoy the waterfront. Additionally, the site will offer retail outlets with food and beverage options that will serve both tenants and the broader community.

“We’d love to bring marshfront dining to Nowell Creek Village,” Hawkins said. “We have been in planning discussions with several top-tier local and regional operators and are very excited about the potential.”

While the focus is currently on completing the townhomes, apartments, and retail spaces, additional projects are under consideration.

“We continue to be very intentional in our thinking about Nowell Creek Village and what additional amenities or projects could provide value to our current tenants, soon-to-be residents, and Daniel Island,” Hawkins said.