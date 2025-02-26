What’s Left to Build?

It may not be grabbing the headlines like the current makeover of a certain grocery store, but there is another prominent construction project underway in the heart of downtown Daniel Island, just a rock skip away from Credit One Stadium.

Crews are scooping out dirt and replacing it with rebar as they build 211 Seven Farms Drive, a new three-story mixed-use residential building across the street from Vespa Pizzeria, and just a block away from the bustling four-way intersection at River Landing Drive.

“There’s six total spaces in the building, basically two on each floor,” said Phillip Manchester, managing partner of SL Shaw & Associates, the building’s developer. “There is commercial space on the first floor that overlooks Seven Farms Drive and five residential units upstairs.”

Unlike other residential properties nearby, 211 Seven Farms Drive will not overflow with hundreds, or even dozens, of units: just five three-bedroom, three-bathroom condos – billed as luxury residences – each ranging from 2,350 to 2,700 square feet.

“It’s truly a boutique building,” Manchester said. “Because it’s only five residential units, we have the opportunity to truly customize the units on the inside. The finishes can be modified for the intended clients’ use, and the level of finish is comparable to anything you’ll see in the highest-end residential houses on Daniel Island, so it’s pretty cool.”

Listed for $1.9 million and up, two of the five residential units have already been sold, and a dermatology practice is slated to occupy the only commercial space on the main floor.

Construction began in January, and the anticipated completion of the building is targeted for the second quarter of 2026.

“Things are going great, sans the snow on the first day we started the project,” Manchester chuckled. “It’s been pretty seamless, so it’s going well.”

As the building will be within view and earshot of Credit One Stadium, architects from The Middleton Group have incorporated a look to the property’s exterior that will include a skyline roof to complement the aesthetics of the 11,000-seat venue.

“The roof is a big component of it,” Manchester said. “It’s a butterfly roof that plays off some components of the tennis center next door. It’s a really good-looking building.”

In addition to outdoor patios that will allow residents to hear the echoes of musical acts from the stadium, the property will have private parking with a garage under the building.

The construction is SL & Shaw’s fourth major project on Daniel Island, including the fairly new three-story commercial building at 297 Seven Farms Drive, next to Orlando’s Pizza.