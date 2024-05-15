What’s left to develop on Daniel Island?

Developers on Daniel Island aren’t done building yet.

While Daniel Island may appear filled to the brim with homes, schools, stores, and eateries, there are still pockets of unused and available land zoned for development.

Many would-be projects are actively progressing through the city of Charleston’s approval process, waiting for the OK to get started. Other properties sit quietly and remain dormant.

Although the intentions of many developers and landowners are still unknown, here’s a look at some of the properties that left to develop on Daniel Island, according to public records.

The Waterfront Daniel Island near the Children’s Park off River Landing Drive will be home to a slew of new residential units for rent and purchase. With the project already under construction, more than 70 condos, 127 apartments, and 17 townhomes are slated to be built in the community. An adjacent parcel at the corner of Daniels Landing Street and Pier View Street is also expected to consist of additional apartment buildings.

A 1.38 acre parcel off River Landing Drive is currently an undeveloped parking area next to the Daniel Island public dock and Children’s Park. East West Partners indicated in the past that, depending on market demand, it will be developed for housing.

210 River Landing Drive is a .7 acre lot of open space across the street from Simmons Park Apartments. Future plans are uncertain, but in 2017, the parcel was linked to the possible construction of an apartment building.

211 Seven Farms Drive sits adjacent to the office building that is home to The Daniel Island News. This parcel is expected to house a mixed-use, three-story office building across the street from Vespa Pizzeria. A rendering of the building can be seen on page 30.

251 River Landing Drive is a plot of land located across the street from the Meyer Vogl Gallery. The land was linked at one time to the possible construction of an apartment building.

864 Island Park Drive is a 1.48 acre property that sits adjacent to New Realm Brewery. The field is currently the location of a temporary cell tower, and at one time, it was the proposed location for a performance arts center that never materialized.

A 2.65 acre parcel of land on Fairchild Street behind the Starbucks restaurant on Fairchild Street is currently undeveloped. At one time, the property was linked to the building of a Marriott Hotel.

Fairchild Townhome Apartments will sit on a parcel of land fronting River Landing Drive and Fairchild Street, near the I-526 on-ramp. Holder Properties applied to build a 30-unit townhome community, but the project has been put on hold as hundreds of public comments were submitted to Charleston’s board of zoning appeals, with many residents objecting to the anticipated removal of 23 grand trees at the site.

Woodfield Apartments are currently under construction at the corner of Fairchild Street and Daniel Island Drive. The location was a practice field for the Charleston Battery soccer team, and more recently. The site will now house apartment buildings with 163 units. In addition, Woodfield Townhomes will be built adjacent to the apartments and will include 12 additional units.

Nowell Creek Village is just further down the street on Daniel Island Drive, at the former location of the old Blackbaud Stadium. Rising buildings can already be viewed from I-526 as the 36-acre waterfront development is under construction. Nowell Creek is anticipated to hold 320 multi-family and single-family homes in the form of apartments and townhomes. Plans include space for both office and retail leases inside the former Blackbaud office building, as well as adjacent walking trails and a park.

The Bellinger Hotel is anticipated to be a luxury boutique hotel opposite the Nowell Creek Village. According to a website from King & Society Construction, the Bellinger will also feature a restaurant and event space, and will be managed by The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which currently runs The Kingstide restaurant and the Daniel Island Market and Eatery, or The DIME, near the Children’s Park.

Sportsman Island Drive Townhomes and a Marine Max dealership will be located behind the creek from the Nowell Village development, near St. Thomas Preserve and Shellring subdivisions. Developers there are planning to construct six townhomes and a new boat dealership.

Davis Development Apartments on Parkline Avenue will sit adjacent to Talison Row Apartments. The empty field is slated to hold a 242-unit apartment building off Seven Farms Drive.

A plat on Haswell Street just beyond the Daniel Island Village Apartments was considered for 24 single-family homes. The property currently remains unused.

The Marshes at Daniel Island off Fairbanks Drive behind Governors Park are anticipated to be the location of 80 units in the form of townhomes and single-family homes. Construction can currently be seen behind the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

A Berkeley County Park between Seven Farms Drive and the Cooper River is anticipated to be constructed on 115 acres of land purchased by the county for $4 million. The future park sits on what is called the North Island Tract.