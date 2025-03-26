What’s New at COCO 2025

Whether you know it as the Family Circle Cup, the Volvo Car Open, or the COCO, there’s lots of new stuff underway to celebrate the 25th anniversary of tournament tennis on Daniel Island this weekend.

Let’s get started!

YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS!

Tennis great John McEnroe made this four-word phrase famous during a Wimbledon rant, and to put it mildly, he, ahem, disagreed with an umpire’s call on whether his ball was in or out.

You see, back in Mac’s day, camera replays were not advanced enough to clearly tell if a tennis ball was on the line or out of bounds. It all rested on the eyes of a human being.

Technology is a lot better now.

Both hard and grass courts have embraced the technology that integrates super-duper computers and cutting-edge cameras to instantly, and correctly, make tough line calls.

Curiously though, clay courts, like the ones at Credit One Stadium, have kept it old school, still relying on human peepers and the forensic-like dusting of clay skid marks to make or break a controversial ruling.

Until now.

“Charleston will be the first using Electric-Line Calling,” COCO communications director Arielle Alpino said.

This year, the Credit One Charleston Open will be the first clay court venue to utilize electronic-line calling in a WTA tournament. Just like the ball-watching tracers at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open, the technology will help confirm if a ball is in or out, with the result shown on video screens around the arena for both the fans and players to see.

And if you’re wondering, the electric-line calling system is not just for the COCO finals or for use only inside Stadium Court. Alpino said the tech will be used “for all clay court matches in the tournament,” including Althea Gibson Court and all the surrounding side courts on the concourse.

COASTLINE LUXURY LOUNGE

If you’d like to sit and eat in the lap of luxury while enjoying the slip and slide of sneakers at the baseline of Stadium Court, then round up three friends and check into the Coastline Lounge.

Plush rows of extra seating will be new this year, positioned in front of the Stage House baseline, for fans looking to dine on fine food with a front row and shaded view.

“It’s a premium view of Stadium Court with a menu of elevated Lowcountry cuisine,” Alpino said.

Think a corner booth at a fancy steakhouse – with a private table for four and access to an exclusive menu from Executive Chef Theo Copanezos. As of press time, Alpino said a couple of tables were still available for Monday’s session to enjoy, noting the menu items, cocktail delights, and champagne bar will not be available anywhere else on tournament grounds.

CENTER OF ATTENTION

This upcoming weekend on Saturday, March 29, and Sunday, March 30, is Family Weekend, which will again include two days of tennis fun, music, and celebration for kids of all ages as qualifying matches for the tournament get underway.

The weekend will include face painting, balloon art, and photo opportunities with favorite movie characters, plus plenty of tennis-filled interactive games to test everyone’s racquet readiness at the Kids Zone.

And get this: for the first time in tournament history, qualifying tennis matches will be at the center of attention - literally.

“We are going to move our qualifying matches into the stadium,” Alpino said.

Normally played exclusively on the side courts, this is the first year fans can sit inside the main arena to watch additional qualifying matches and cheer on rising stars as they battle it out to make it into the main draw.

Family Weekend tickets start as low as $10, and children 16 and under are free.

$70 FOR DOWNTOWN EATS

If you are a foodie, it might be the deal of the tournament.

The Greenhouse by BHC is another luxury lounge and bar that will be located on the Grand Lawn, providing top-notch eats from the likes of chefs from Charleston Place, Charleston Grill, Meeting and Market, and The Palmetto Cafe.

Handcrafted cocktails at the Greenhouse bar are open to all attendees for purchase during the matches, and if you’ve got a hankering to nosh and nibble all day, a $70 ticket can give you unlimited access to flavors associated with downtown Charleston.

“Purchase a ticket, and you can eat throughout the day and sample,” Alpino said.

DON’T STOP THE PARTY!

Everyone at the Oscars and Saturday Night Live knows the real fun starts when the show ends and the afterparty begins.

To celebrate 25 years of professional tennis in Charleston, an afterparty will be held once all the semifinal action ends on Saturday, April 5.

The 25-Year Party on the Oaks Deck will feature drinks, Lowcountry cuisine, and dance music from DJ Boogi, with a chance to meet and greet attending tennis tournament ambassadors including the likes of tennis greats Tracy Austin and Daniel Island’s Shelby Rogers.

“It’s one of the ways we are celebrating 25 years in Charleston, a little party out on the Oaks Deck,” Alpino said, adding there is so much to do as the nine-day tournament kicks off.

“Tennis is the star of the show, but the fan experience is very well-rounded. We really have a packed schedule.”