What’s in your wallet?

If you winced at an increase in your holiday spending this year, Daniel Island’s number-crunching economist Steve Slifer said you’re not alone.

“Consumer spending has grown about 3% in the last year. That’s a huge number, folks.”

Speaking to a packed house of ear-bent listeners at The Daniel Island Club last month, Slifer, a former chief economist for Lehman Brothers and the U.S. Federal Reserve, took to the mic and revealed his much-anticipated diagnosis of the country’s financial health for 2025.

Spoiler alert.

“The economy, as it stands today, is just fine,” he said.

The plain-talking Slifer didn’t waste any time telling the breakfast club that in 2025, he anticipates a strong year for the U.S. economy, predicting a 3% increase in the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, a well-monitored measure of a nation’s financial state and growth.

But why?

Slifer points to a continued increase in consumer spending.

Consumer spending accounts for a hefty chunk, roughly two-thirds, of the nation’s gross domestic product. He said even though consumer confidence is down, people are still pulling out their wallets and shelling out.

“When you ask how we feel (about the economy), the answer is, eh, not great. We seem to be nervous about something. Probably has something to do with inflation and prices,” he said.

“But the odd thing is, typically when we don’t feel great, we cut back on our spending. Uh-uh – not us. We are chugging right on along there.”

Slifer said in the past year, real spending, which is inflation-adjusted spending, rose 2.9%, and in the last three months, that pace climbed to 3.7%.

“One of the answers could be that the unemployment rate is down to around 4%. That is what most economists consider full employment, which basically means that everybody who wants a job has one. It seems that if I don’t have a fear of losing my job and my income stream, why don’t I just keep on going on spending?”

Slifer also believes the hike in consumer spending is a result of an increase in wages and a reduction in inflation in 2024. He said it’s giving consumers more buying power from their paychecks, providing more bang for their buck than they were previously used to during the COVID-19 period.

“Real earnings declined for two consecutive years,” he said. “What that means is that our purchasing power has been reduced. We just can’t buy as much as what we used to. When you go into that grocery store with 100 bucks in your pocket, you come out with, what, two bags of groceries? Your money just isn’t going as far.

“But now look around, what do you see? It’s turned around. Now those real earnings are going up. You are still getting that four or five percent increase in your paycheck, but now inflation has gone (down) to two and a half. Yahoo! That’s great. Now you’re able to buy a little bit more. I think you’re a little bit happier, and maybe because you’re a little bit happier, you are willing to go out and spend a little bit.”

In addition to consumer spending, Slifer believes potential tax cuts from the new Trump administration will also drive the economy forward, as will banking deregulation. He also anticipates mortgage rates will slide down a tad, giving a modest increase in home sales for 2025.

Slifer admits his prediction of a 3% GDP increase might be slightly higher than other economists, many of whom are targeting a GDP increase in the 2% range. But with the economic tea leaves he’s analyzed so far, 2025 is on the up and up.

“You’ve got two-thirds of the economy growing at 3%; you’re off to a pretty darn good start,” he said.

For more information on Steve Slifer’s economic forecasts, visit his website and blog at numbernomics.com.