What goes on under the Don Holt Bridge?

As you exit Clements Ferry Road and hop onto I-526 toward the Don N. Holt Bridge, you’ll likely see a few things that may seem out of the ordinary underneath: flat, sandy areas, a drought-stricken lake, and trucks and backhoes circling large piles of dirt.

What you see down below is the life cycle of the Clouter Creek Disposal Area.

The 1,400-acre federal property serves as the primary storage site for sediment and mud dredged from the depths of Charleston Harbor.

For those who have never heard the term dredging, allow Laura Clifton, public relations manager for the South Carolina State Ports Authority (SCSPA), to explain.

“Dredging maintains the harbor’s depth for ship navigation by removing accumulated sediments from normal shoaling,” she said.

Constructed in the mid-1980s, the Clouter Creek Disposal Area was originally owned by the U.S. Navy. Now it is shared by the SCSPA and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District.

The site was chosen due to its close proximity to the shipyard, which reduces dredging costs.

The disposal area is divided into four cells or partitions of land – the North Cell, the Highway Cell, the Middle Cell, and the South Cell. At any given time, each cell is participating in one phase of a four-step process.

Method to the Muck

Dredging initiates the life cycle, where mud and sand – the dredge material – are removed or extracted from the Cooper River, transported through a pipe, and pumped into the disposal cells.

During this process, the area cells can look like a flatbed lake.

Over the next eight to 12 months, the drying phase occurs, creating a cracked surface reminiscent of jelly.

What then follows is the ditching phase as backhoes dig ditches and drain the trapped water into the mud mixture. The backhoe is supported on a wooden mat, skillfully carving out the ditch until it is time for the final phase called diking.

Following multiple rounds of ditching the mud, the mixture then dries. When it dries, the mixture can be scooped and added to raise the dikes, enabling more mud to return to the cell. Trucks circle around the area, spreading the dried mud mixture on top of the dikes to make them higher.

The dredging life cycle then continues, prolonging the lifespan of the cell area and allowing each area to recover without constant usage.

Dylan Burnell, district public affairs specialist for the Army Corps, said the dredging process is important for ships.

“Without routine dredging, sediment will build up in these channels, restricting ships ability to navigate the harbor. Without dredge placement areas in the upper harbor, all dredge material would have to be taken offshore, which is a more costly means of disposal. The proximity to the channel reduces dredging costs,” he said.

Navigating the Depths

Burnell said the Corps has maintained the Charleston Harbor for more than 140 years and has dredged it each year since, ensuring the channel is at its required federal project depth.

In 2022, the Corps completed a $580 million dredging project to deepen the Charleston Harbor from 47 to 52 feet.

“This project allows for the largest container ships in the world to call on the Port of Charleston at any time or tide,” Burnell said.

In 2023 alone, Burnell said Clouter Creek received 370,000 cubic yards of federally-dredged material, equivalent to 37,000 dump trucks. The projection for 2024 is an even larger intake of 1.1 million cubic yards or more.

And according to Burnell, this land is not a site that will ever see real estate or development.

“The site plays a critical role in the operation and maintenance of the Charleston Harbor and will remain a dredged-material placement area.”

The ports authority has also proposed a dredging program further down from the Clouter Creek Disposal Area to deepen a portion of the Cooper River leading to its North Charleston Terminal.

Clifton said the initiative would match the rest of the waterway’s depth that lead to other port terminals.

“S.C. Ports has requested the Army Corps of Engineers begin a feasibility study to dredge the channel leading to North Charleston Terminal from 47 to 52 feet, which would allow larger ships to call on the terminal,” Clifton said. “This aligns with the ports’ plans to modernize and upgrade the North Charleston Terminal and increase our capacity.”

The feasibility study, which is anticipated to be included in this year’s proposed federal Water Resources Development Act, would be a first step of this process. If eventually approved, it still could take years before dredging starts.

As the ports authority envisions expanding its North Charleston Terminal by 2040 to handle 2.4 million containers annually, the Clouter Creek Disposal Area remains a silent but crucial player in the continuing growth of the Charleston Harbor.