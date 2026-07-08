What happens when a widely used waterfront parking lot disappears?

The temporary gravel lot used for parking at the Daniel Island Waterfront, tucked conveniently beside the children’s park and adjacent dining district, is slated to become something far more permanent: a boutique hotel that will include residences, riverfront amenities, and additional space for public use.

The project, led by East West Partners, was formally outlined at the May 20 Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting, and it immediately set off a familiar island-wide debate about growth, access, and parking.

Harriette Calder, senior vice president of development for East West Partners, described their vision as an evolution of the waterfront’s identity.

“We feel like it is kind of the bookend to the activity hub that the waterfront has become, so we feel like it should have more public space.”

The hotel development would replace the gravel lot entirely, a shift that has prompted strong reactions from residents who rely on parking there for everyday visits and large-scale community events like Concert in the Park and the Charleston Duck Race.

Many have voiced concerns that without it, they may simply stop coming to the waterfront as often – or at all.

Others have suggested the hotel itself should include dedicated public parking access, while some argue the timing is especially difficult given how the waterfront has become a central gathering point for island residents.

CITY COUNCILMAN WEIGHS IN

Charleston City Councilman Boyd Gregg, who represents Daniel Island and the Clements Ferry area, has been vocal in his attempt to clarify what types of intervention the City of Charleston can undertake.

He stressed that the lot is indeed private property and has been zoned for a planned unit development for decades.

"This property was bought by somebody else for another purpose, and they are going to use it for that purpose,” Gregg told the audience at the May DINA meeting.

Gregg told The Daniel Island News this week that although the development will move forward, it does not end the city's efforts to provide ample parking spaces.

"The waterfront development has always been part of the Daniel Island masterplan, and the city is actively working with East West Partners to ensure that there is adequate parking at the waterfront when that parcel is developed," he said.

“I understand the community’s concerns," he added. "I remember what the waterfront was like back in 2015, and we are fortunate that we now have a place that so many people want to visit."

Gregg emphasized that parking studies indicate sufficient spaces currently exist nearby, including curbside parking along River Landing Drive and spaces behind several of the street's commercial buildings. He noted that the location of those spots may require visitors to walk a bit farther to reach the waterfront.

The city is also exploring additional signage to direct visitors to those existing parking areas.

WATERFRONT BUSINESSES WEIGH IN

For waterfront businesses, the conversation is less about losing a parking lot and more about adjusting to a shifting pattern of access.

The Daniel Island Ferry owner Colby Hollifield said the impact is difficult to quantify but not necessarily alarming.

“It’s hard to say how many of our customers use the construction lot, but we rarely hear of any parking issues,” Hollifield said. “Like everything, there will be positives and negatives to the new hotel. The plan includes a restaurant and bar, which would be a great new amenity for the island. And having hotel guests at The Waterfront will help all businesses down there, the ferry included.”

Hollifield, who is also president of the Daniel Island Town Association, which oversees the island's commercial areas, added that while the gravel lot is convenient, it is not the only option available.

“There is a lot of parking behind the businesses on River Landing Drive and East West is adding a lot of extra parking throughout the waterfront, so the numbers would say it won’t be as bad as we might think,” Hollifield said. “It will certainly be an adjustment, but I’m optimistic that the hotel will be a net positive for the ferry and island residents.”

He also noted that broader stakeholder conversations are ongoing as plans evolve.

“I’ve participated in several meetings with a variety of stakeholders, and a number of initiatives are being developed to help address parking concerns and improve the overall Waterfront experience. As those plans are finalized, more details will be shared with the community.”

Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which operates The DIME and The Kingstide restaurants at the waterfront, declined to comment for this story.

However, East West Partners noted that its hospitality partners have long been aware of the property’s future development plans and were included in broader master planning considerations.

“Our partners, The Kingstide and The DIME, have known that the lot would be developed in time,” Calder said. “The current master plan has been designed to accommodate the operational needs of both restaurants while also allowing for that anticipated development.”

She said once East West's Phase 4 construction is complete (which includes two new apartment buildings with 128 units), the waterfront will include about “200 more parking spaces than required by zoning, as well as… nearly 100 additional public street parking spaces.” She also emphasized that parking remains a community-wide challenge rather than a single-site issue.

While development of the hotel has not yet begun, Calder said the concept reflects years of planning for the site and the broader waterfront district.

“While other development options have been explored for the property over the years, we have spent considerable time honing a hospitality-focused concept because we believe it has the potential to create a place that residents and visitors can enjoy alike,” she said.