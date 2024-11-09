What have you read lately?

Remember when summer reading felt like a chore and being called a bookworm was an insult? These days, finding the perfect book is an escape from reality – one that leaves you unable to put the pages down.

Whether you were curled up in bed with a novel or found the ultimate beach read this summer, you’re not alone. We reached out to local friends, neighbors, and avid readers to find out which books have inspired them lately.

Grab your tote, because these local favorites will have you heading straight to the bookstore.

“The Sicilian Inheritance” by Jo Piazza

Submitted by Kristen Ness

Set mostly in Sicily, this novel is both a mystery and a historical family drama. I was inspired by the excellent writing, the sense of place, and the exceptional twist at the end. As an author myself, I often read books with an eye toward what works in a story. This one pulled me in through its strong female characters and the deftly woven past and present elements. I loved it and enjoyed every page!

“The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan

Submitted by Tammi Groesbeck

Have you ever found something on the street and wondered who might have lost it? You look around and hope to see someone close by looking on the ground for it, so that you can walk it over to them. Sadly, most items found are tossed or pocketed or simply walked by. But in this book, Anthony Peardew was the keeper of lost things. Anthony kept the things he found cataloged, with when and where he found the items, in hopes that one day they would make it back to their owners and that one day he would find the keepsake he lost. The tales behind the lost items that are noted in “The Keeper of Lost Things” are playful, heartfelt, and leaves me wondering every time I find a lost item of the tale it told and whether there is someone out there still looking for it.

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah

Submitted by JoAnn Haralambis

I have read several of Kristin Hannah’s books in the past, but this one was special. I was able to relate to the main character Frankie, as we are both registered nurses. I am not a wartime operating nurse, but I am a nurse who loves her profession. Frankie joins the Army nurse corps and is quickly overwhelmed by the rawness of the war. She was following in her brother’s footsteps by joining the military. On her return home, she realizes that the nation does not acknowledge the Vietnam War. She struggles in many aspects of her life as she tries to get reacclimated back into society. She attempts to get help, and she finds many doors shutting in her face. She was also told that females did not serve in the war. What I find inspiring about this book is that females enter the nursing profession because we truly have a giving, caring, and compassionate heart. Our payment is when a patient tells us thank you.

“Nothing to Prove” by Jennie Allen

Submitted by Hannah Richardson

The book provided valuable insight into letting go of societal pressures and embracing acceptance through a faith-based perspective. It helped shift the focus from seeking validation from others to finding satisfaction and fulfillment in God’s love. I’ve been discussing the book with a close friend and reflecting on the guided questions at the end of each chapter. Having someone to meet with has helped with applying the teachings to our day-to-day life.

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” series, by Sarah J. Maas

Submitted by Jeb Barton

Sometimes a person just needs a solid helping of fairy smut in their diet. But seriously, this book offers so much more! The author creates vast worlds and complex characters that she carries throughout the five books. There are so many themes throughout, which makes it hard to narrow down the one most inspiring to me. However, as a guy who is lucky enough to have three amazing, strong women in his life, I will say that my favorites were the ones focusing on female empowerment, overcoming adversity, and trauma, and the power of love to conquer all!

“The Tiffany Girls” by Shelley Noble

Submitted by Suanne Trimmer

“The Tiffany Girls” by Shelley Noble is a historical fiction novel about the women that designed and helped construct many legendary glassworks of Louis Comfort Tiffany. The plot centers around pieces being created for a Tiffany installation at the Paris World’s Fair in 1889, and the relationships between the women as they created designs, selected and cut glass, and oversaw construction of lamps, windows, and other art pieces. This book provided an interesting view into the Tiffany studio in New York City, and highlighted the unrecognized work of the talented women that contributed to Tiffany’s art and success.

“By Any Other Name” by Jodi Picoult

Submitted by Emma Slaven

I was counting down the days until my favorite author released her latest book, and as always, Picoult did not disappoint. She managed to blend historical fiction, feminism, and LGBTQ+ representation all in a Bridgerton-esque style. Told through two different women who are five centuries apart, we meet aspiring playwrights writing under male pseudonyms to have their works published. The book was full of love, passion, heartache, and Emilia Bassano’s character is based on one of the first women in England to publish a book. Picoult provided compelling evidence and thought-provoking ideas on Shakespeare’s authorship as well as women’s erasure from history, beliefs so ingrained in society that we are all complicit in perpetuating them.

“The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore

Submitted by Tammy Ray

This book is a good example of how family dynamics, favoritism, and class can impact people. It shows how people can be affected by spousal, parental, psychological, and physical abuse. There’s a strong female character breaking free from social restraints of the time. A lesson I learned is that not everyone is who they say they are.

“The Water is Wide” by Pat Conroy

Submitted by Ginny Versteegen

“The Water is Wide” is a classic by Pat Conroy and full of Lowcountry magic. It is a glimpse of the Gullah Geechee culture on the sea islands of South Carolina. It’ll make you laugh and make you cry – and it’s based on a true story! It’s also one of my book club choices this year.

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver

Submitted by Joyce Corns

I belong to two book clubs and have read some fabulous books this past year, so it was hard to pick just one, but “Demon Copperhead” was in my top three. I loved all the characters in the book, especially the lead character Demon, who is the modern day, David Copperfield. The book takes place in the small mountain towns of southern Appalachia. His life, along with the many characters who come in and out of his life, are just trying to make it a day at a time and have dreams of bettering their lives. It rarely seems to work out that way. In reading this story, I learned not to be judgmental about drug abuse and addiction and that sadly, not everyone is going to make it out of that web. This book could be difficult to read at times, but it also showed hope for the people we are quick to see as hopeless.

“The Women” by Kristin Hannah

Submitted by Kelly Martin

Being a nursing student, I was so drawn into reading “The Women.” I felt this historical fiction book vividly reflected incidents that could easily have taken place in Vietnam and at home in the U.S., where so much conflict and political deception manipulated the truth about what truly was happening to our troops. The story was relatable not only to veterans who served our country, but the story also brought a realistic depiction of how the war affected the post-war lives of those who served and their families as well. The book was enriched with plot twists and turns that were thrilling and unexpected. I loved reading this book because I could truly feel the emotions the young female protagonist experienced throughout her journey. I’d love it if the author wrote a sequel.

“The Last Carolina Girl” by Meagan Church

Submitted by Sharon Lancaster

This book taught me to always stay strong, to persevere, and never give up during hard times. Always look for the good and stay true to yourself! Sometimes family is who you choose and who chooses you, not just your blood relatives.

“Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett

Submitted by Cheryl Flecksteiner

The book showed the reality of family dynamics and the frailty of our existences throughout life. This book kept me engaged and on my toes. I jotted down character notes while I was reading this novel so I could keep track of each one. Rather than using a single main character, Patchett chose to write in the first person yet provided the perspective of all the characters. What I took away from this novel was the perspective that we are all connected to the people in our families and in our lives in somewhat of a spiderweb. The web intersects with, crosses over, and draws impact from each person, which influences our interactions with others, even within the family unit.

“One Perfect Couple” by Ruth Ware

Submitted by Michelle Lindsey

Masterful suspense writer Ruth Ware, who has been called the Agatha Christie of modern times, delivers yet again with her phenomenal new thriller “One Perfect Couple.” A reality show, set on a tropical island, seeks to pit couples against each other, but devolves into high stakes fight for survival when a hurricane strikes and leaves them all stranded and facing enormous odds. In a mirroring of Christie’s legendary “And Then There Were None,” would-be contestants start dying off amidst fears of a killer in their midst. The mystery is a page turner, and the heart of the book is found in the friendship and bond that forms between the female contestants as they fight together to survive. Compelling, intriguing, and impossible to put down, it stayed with me long after the final page.