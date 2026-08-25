What have you read lately?

There’s the book you finish and put back on the shelf. Then there’s the one you immediately need to tell someone about.

We asked local readers about the books they’ve picked up lately – the page-turners, unexpected favorites, and stories worth passing along. From novels that offered an escape to books that left something to think about, here’s what your Daniel Island and Cainhoy neighbors have been reading.

“Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi

Submitted by Mary Turbeville

This has been my favorite book of the year! Theo is a heartwarming character who teaches us that understanding others, showing compassion, and having the courage to do what is right can help us grow as people. Through his various interactions, Theo shows us that people should not be judged by their appearance and that everyone has their own struggles, fears, and strengths.

“Pope Leo XIV: The Biography” by Elise Ann Allen

Submitted by Michelle Lindsey

This phenomenal biography of Pope Leo XIV was written by Elise Ann Allen, an exceptional journalist and Rome-based correspondent, who was granted special access and an interview with Pope Leo. The book covers a multitude of topics spanning his extraordinary life – from his Chicago roots to his missionary years in Peru to his election as pope. Leo's humility, compassion, and servant's heart shine forth from the pages. Exquisitely written, eloquent, deeply moving, uplifting, and insightful. This book is a tonic of light and hope. The impact and inspiration it left upon my heart will remain eternally.

“The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett

Submitted by Donna Hayward

I realized most history isn't in the school history books we learn from in school. The majority of history lay in the told and untold stories passed from person to person. It lies in our DNA. It is the courageous way we overcome trauma. Sometimes by striking out at each other, clever ways to cope and survive, crying and laughing. This audiobook is amazing. The narrators truly brought the characters alive.

“The Lords of Discipline” by Pat Conroy

Submitted by Kelly Stechmesser

My favorite – Tim from the library – recommended this one! This book is set in Charleston, and I connect to this book, as I have daughters at Clemson and have always had friends at The Citadel. I’ve read all of Pat Conroy’s books, and this one made me cry. Conroy speaks from life experiences.

“The Beheading Game” by Rebecca Lehmann

Submitted by Emma Slaven

If you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time and change the course of history, this book is for you. Add in a beheading, ghost story, and revenge, and it’s pure poetry. I loved how this book balanced history with fiction and took Anne Boleyn from hunted to hunter. Stepping through the Arthurian period, it’s a reminder that strong, “mouthy” women have always been punished, but this brought the dead back to life 500 years later and gave one of history’s most maligned women the chance to tell her story.

“The Book Club of Troublesome Women” by Marie Bostwick

Submitted by Wyndy Amerson

Set in 1963, this book was a wonderful time capsule for me to experience that time period when I was in elementary school. I forgot what life was like for women back then, when they couldn’t get contraceptives without their husbands' approval or open up a bank account without having their husband co-sign for the account. The women and their relationships are believable. Women should read it now to realize what their mothers and grandmothers went through and what they could lose if they don’t pay attention.

“The Cigar Factor: A Novel of Charleston” by Michele Moore

Submitted by Vijaya Bodach

Meticulously researched and beautifully written with Gullah language sprinkled throughout, “The Cigar Factory” brings to life the daily joys and sorrows of the working poor in the first half of the 20th century. Two women – one white, one Black – work hard at the cigar factory to provide for their families. They endure harsh working conditions and unwanted attention from the foremen, but don’t realize their common struggle until their lives intersect towards the end of the book when they stand beside each other during the Tobacco Workers Strike of 1945. Great story of faith and hope.

“Into the Blue” by Emma Brodie

Submitted by Pam Hricik

This was my hands-down favorite book this summer. I'm a sucker for a summer romance, but this was so much more! The story is a slow burn with some flare-ups between the two main characters. One is a writer and the other is a Hollywood heartthrob. Their early relationship and the mutual interest they share keep their lives intersecting at just the right times. As soon as I finished I wanted to read it again! A true epic love story.

“Charleston’s Deadly Housewives: Unlikely Vigilantes” by Mandi Osborne

Submitted by Mandi Vining

Sometimes doing the right thing means stepping far outside your comfort zone. Once you cross that line, there may be no going back. Sloane and her friends learn that justice isn’talways black and white, and good intentions can come with dangerous consequences. Their quiet lives collide with crime, betrayal, and secrets, and they discover that loyalty can be both their greatest strength and their biggest weakness. Ultimately, they learn that when you take justice into your own hands, you must be prepared to live with everything that comes afterward. It’s funny, fast-paced, and I can’t wait for the sequel!

“Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman

Submitted by Dylan Soustek

If we get to the point where we don’t help each other anymore, that’s when we stop being human.

“Canticle” by Janet Edwards

Submitted by Becky Bechhold