What my dad taught me Father’s Day reflections

The best advice doesn’t always come wrapped in a heart-to-heart. Sometimes it’s a quiet example, a tough-love moment, or a one-liner that sticks with you for life.

This Father’s Day, we asked locals to share the lessons from their dads they’ll never forget.

Kristen Obetz

The biggest lesson my dad has taught me is to believe in myself and chase what I’m passionate about. He’s always encouraged me to explore my creativity and put in the work to figure out what I truly love. No matter how my dreams have changed over the years, he’s supported me every step of the way – never questioning, always cheering me on. He’s shown me that with enough dedication, dreams can become reality. He has always believed in me, so now I can believe in myself.

Shea Gibson

Best advice received? “Son, there are no cutting corners in life. It only leads to more corners to be cut, and then you box yourself in and hit a wall.” Best advice I’ve given? “Son, hit that wall with everything you’ve got and break it down. When you get through it, there will be no more corners to cut. And people will see your true strength.”

Mike Dubak

“Don’t fear death; fear the unlived life.” I (got it) tattooed on my arm. He taught me to work hard and fight for everything I have – that no one owes you anything. He taught me to be a protector. He’d roughhouse and show me Ranger holds until I nearly passed out. I appreciated it because he taught me to be strong. He didn’t have a father figure, but he did the best he could and made me who I am. I’m capable of anything. Now I’m teaching my son, just with a little bit of what I missed.

John Chavis

The most important thing my father taught me was how to be a man of character – someone who leads with integrity, takes responsibility, treats others with respect, and stays true to his values even when it’s hard. This includes how to own your actions. No excuses, just accountability. How to treat others, especially women, with dignity. Modeling respect through actions, not just words. Managing emotions without suppressing them. Showing that strength includes vulnerability and self-control. And if you keep the Lord first in your life, everything will work out the way it’s supposed to. Ultimately, the lesson isn’t taught with lectures, it’s taught by example. I’m not perfect by any means, but these are the things I work on daily to be a great man, husband, and father. Thankfully I still have my dad for the hard times when I need these reminders.

Rebecca Bechhold

Education was of the utmost importance to my dad. He expected straight A’s. Always. But no matter what the task at hand was, he taught us to focus and do the absolute best work. It helped me finish college in three years and go straight to medical school. All of my success in life can be attributed to hard work, and I am so grateful that he set the bar high.

Jim Fiorentino

If you want something you don’t have, you need to be willing to do things you haven’t done.

Brad Williams

Something that sticks with me that my father has said to me over and over is, “Think before you do.” Before you make any decision, even small ones can have consequences, either good or bad. Don’t act off impulse but think about how the decision will impact things or people. This sticks with me more than ever now that I’m older and has created more consideration and responsible decision-making. I owe that to him.

Amy Justis

My dad owned his own business and set a good example for entrepreneurship. I opened CMIT Solutions in 2013, and he has been very interested in and supportive of my success. He has always had a great work ethic and set a great example. He was never afraid to take on even the smallest of tasks just to help out. He has been a great mentor over the years.

Lauren Barber

My dad taught me to live a life of service – and no, it’s not about sainthood. It’s about showing up, being kind, and using what you have to make the world a little better, one choice at a time. He was always writing cards to friends and family who were sick. He raised money for local firefighters. For as long as I can remember, my dad attended every funeral he knew of, teaching me that you don’t go for yourself – you go to show support, love, and respect for others, even if you didn’t know the person well. Now, with my dad’s help, I’m trying to raise my own kind humans. I hope they grow up to support, uplift, and care for others and their community, even when there’s nothing in it for them.

Matthew Thames

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Read and study your Bible; it is the only truth to live by. My dad is a reverend.

Troy Richardson

Life is hard, and the only thing you can control is you, so always strive to do more good than bad.

Jake Willis

I learned to have an entrepreneurial spirit for doing the things I love, as well as a love for all kinds of music, from my dad, Mike. He was a radio DJ and eventually a local radio station owner. Both of these things have obviously served me well in my role leading the Daniel Island Music Academy!

Megan Flowers

My dad is my hero! He’s the epitome of a wonderful man. Loving and serving his family, his country, and the Lord are attributes that will leave a mark on future generations. He supports and guides me through every stage of life with sound advice, a listening ear, and countless prayers. I’m so incredibly grateful for my dad!

Jay Karen

My dad introduced me to the game of golf when I was about 10 years old. I was invited to play with him and his group of guys on Sunday mornings, and I learned so much about a lifelong game and from being around adults so much. It was something Dad and I could share for decades together.

Renee Smith

One of the most important lessons I learned from my father is the value of being present. He gave up a prestigious, travel-heavy career to take a state job that allowed him to be home more often, because time with his children mattered more. That example has shaped the way I run my own business today. I’ve made intentional sacrifices to ensure I have the flexibility to be present with my kids while they’re still young, knowing that these moments are fleeting and priceless.

Ron Zumstein

Give whatever you do 100%, never do anything halfway, always see that it is properly finished. He had a colorful way of putting it: “Don’t half-ass it.”

Linda Price

Some of his best advice came as one-liners. One of his favorites was, “Give it hell,” whether it was an interview, a tough class, or something difficult. Give it everything. Don’t hold back. Swing hard. He also had a philosophy on hard work and reward: “There’s nothing like a cold beer after cutting the grass.” These days, after a long day in the garden, I toast my dad. His advice lives with me every day, whether I’m stepping into a challenge or stepping back to enjoy a moment earned.