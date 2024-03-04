What will they say?

As the Credit One Charleston Open unfolds, the spotlight often falls on the fierce competition, outstanding performances, and thrilling matches.

But amid the on-court action, there’s a lesser-explored facet of the players’ lives: the questions they’re rarely asked.





These world-class athletes have graced the courts of numerous countries, endured the grueling rigors of training, and the pressures of the spotlight.

Behind the scores and titles, rarely do they get the chance to share who they are off the court.

At the Credit One Media Day, seven of the WTA tennis players offered a glimpse into their world behind the baseline.

We asked them, “What’s the one question you never get asked, and what is your answer?”

Emma Navarro

“I’ve never been asked what I miss most about being at home when I’m away.

“I have so many different answers to that question because I do miss so many different things, but there’s just an energy about Charleston that you don’t get in other places. It’s really positive and lively.

“There’s this light-hearted spirit about Charleston that I miss when I’m away.”

Beatriz Haddad Maia

“They never ask me if I’m dating someone… and I’m not!”

Victoria Azarenka

“I wish… interviews would talk about solutions rather than problems.

“People like to point out and complain about things, which is fair enough to some degree, but what are you going to do about it? How are you going to fix that? That is a conversation that seems to be missing a lot in the media these days.

“Okay, you don’t like this? Give a suggestion (about) how we can make it better instead of just criticizing or pointing things out. For me, I’ve always been very solution-oriented. How can we get better?

“I think that if people could have empathy and be solution-oriented, we could go much further than we are now.”

Jessica Pegula

“I mean, I’ve never gotten asked that question! I honestly don’t know, I’d really have to think because there’s been a lot. They’re all very similar, so that’s why it’s difficult to find something different where I’m like, ‘Oh wow, that one got me.’”

Maria Sakkari

“I just feel like a lot of times, we go to press conferences, and it’s the same questions every time.

“Like, ‘How did you feel out there today?’

“I like when people come up with different questions like, ‘What do you like about certain places?’ or ‘What do you do in your free time, like in Charleston, or Rome, or Madrid?’ Traveling so much, we have so much free time, so we can just do whatever.”

Elina Svitolina

“I think sometimes the media is not really aware of how players feel mentally. It’s a lot about win or lose, and I think it’s important for the fans to understand that it’s not always good days. It’s not always go, go, go for the players.

“So I don’t think I’ve been asked many times how I feel mentally, how things are at home or how tough it is traveling for weeks in a row.

“I think that we should maybe pay more attention to that than just winning or losing or how we felt playing today.”

Ons Jabeur

“Are you asking the journalist Ons Jabeur? That’s a very difficult question. I’ll tell you this, I’ve never been asked this question, so that is my answer.”