What's new in town?

Take a peek at what's new and upcoming on Daniel Island, Clements Ferry, and in the Point Hope communities.

THE VAULT

A striking new concept is headed for Daniel Island.

The Vault, a luxury storage and lifestyle destination, is set to break ground in early 2026 on St. Thomas Island Drive. More than a storage facility, owners said this will be a secure, climate-controlled home for cars, boats, and lifestyle assets, wrapped in a country-club feel.

“We’re building more than storage – we’re building a place where the community can invest, connect, and feel at home,” said Lee Janik III, founder and CEO.

For residents who struggle to store luxury vehicles or boats nearby, Janik said it's a real solution, and for members, it offers a customizable, upscale experience.

The Vault is already accepting inquiries from prospective investors and future members.

DANIEL ISLAND JIU JITSU

Daniel Island Jiu Jitsu has moved into a new, larger home at 126 Seven Farms Drive in Suite 270. Previously sharing space with Discovery Health & Fitness and Peace Love Hip Hop, the gym now enjoys greater flexibility.

Gym member Noah Davis reflected on the change, saying, “While it was a little bittersweet to leave the old location, the new space provides for more flexible class times and will allow for beginner/fundamentals classes as well as kids classes!”

THE BRIDGE BAR GRILLE

At 2601 Clements Ferry Road, the former El Gallo Bar & Grill has transformed into The Bridge Bar & Grille, which officially opened its doors at the end of October. With a packed house and full parking lot on weekends, this spot appears to be quickly making its mark.

The Bridge offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner – plus live music, taco and tequila nights on Tuesdays, and a luxury cigar lounge.

The menu boasts burgers, wings, ribeye, lamb chops, shrimp and grits, and crafty cocktails. “We honor the classics – grits, fried chicken, salmon croquettes – while adding fresh, modern flair,” the restaurant posted to its social media. “The Bridge is where comfort food, cocktails, and culture meet.”

PIZZA A MODO MIO

Another newcomer is Pizza A Modo Mio, opening soon at 1937 Clements Ferry Road, right next to Dog and Duck, in the former Zavarella’s Pizza space. It will be their third location, serving New York-style, brick oven pizza made with scratch sauces and authentic dough.

“This neighborhood holds a special space in my heart,” owner Mike Pitera said. “Back when Pizza A Modo Mio was just a food truck, my (then) girlfriend, and now wife, and I would finish our full-time jobs, hook up the trailer, and serve the amazing families right here in these neighborhoods.

"The love and support we received is what pushed us to take the leap into our first brick-and-mortar location. Coming full circle and opening our third shop right where it all started is truly humbling and emotional. We’re hoping to open up by the end of the year.”

COME BACK SHACK

Just minutes from Clements Ferry Road, Come Back Shack is eyeing a second Mount Pleasant restaurant in The Market at Mill Creek at 2100 Highway 41, anchored by Lowes Foods.

The planned 2,800-square-foot restaurant is expected to open in June 2026, with outdoor seating. The menu is classic Come Back territory – burgers, chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, sides, and milkshakes.

MORE TO COME AT POINT HOPE

At The Gates at Point Hope, a new 8,600-square-foot building is under construction.

One tenant will be Philosophia, a Mediterranean restaurant run by Justin Hunt and Dimitri Hatgidimitriou, operating under TYSM Hospitality Group. It’s slated to open at the beginning of next year, offering spanakopita, Greek salad, local fish, roasted chicken, and braised lamb – a taste of the Mediterranean right in your backyard.

Sharing that building will be a Bon Secours Mercy Health urgent care facility, bringing walk-in, non-emergency medical care to the area. The opening date is anticipated later next year.

Another local favorite is headed to Point Hope. Ye Ole Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Café will soon open at 832 Foundation Street. The Cainhoy-area eatery will serve up burgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and 32 ice cream flavors, all in the brand’s classic diner-style setting with a covered patio for family outings.

The restaurant will offer dine-in and carry-out (no drive-thru) and is currently wrapping up final inspections. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will follow about a month after approval.