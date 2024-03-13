When your dog snubs table scraps, consider composting leftovers

The city of Charleston ushered in March by introducing six additional compost drop-off sites, an expansion of its composting program that originally launched in early 2022.

The six new drop-off locations are placed across different parts of the city, allowing Charleston residents to compost food naturally, rather than overload landfills that may release methane into the air.

The locations include: Johns Island Library, Reva Ridge Drive, Randolph Park, Moultrie Playground, Singleton Park, and Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building.

“Expanding this program makes composting easier and more accessible for residents, which is key for widespread adoption,” said Katie McKain, director of sustainability for the city of Charleston.

“This simple and free compost solution empowers individuals to effortlessly make a positive impact in our community.”

Over the past two years, the program has grown from three drop sites to 22. McKain said 2,125 households in Charleston drop off their compost to sites around the city.

“Since inception, 226 tons of food scraps have been diverted from the landfill,” she said. “That’s over 16 full garbage trucks!”

The program works to reduce harmful emissions and mitigate climate change. According to the city’s composting statistics, food waste takes up over 25% of landfill space and generates methane, which is 30 times more harmful to the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

Composting, which breaks down organic materials into nutrient-rich soil, can help reduce waste and garbage expenses, while saving landfill space and enriching the soil.

“When it comes to discarding food, the first step is to reduce waste by being mindful of what you purchase and consuming it efficiently,” McKain advised. “As for leftovers and scraps, this food scrap drop-off program makes it easy for residents to begin composting.”

Among the 22 drop-off sites is the Daniel Island compost drop, located at Governors Park. McKain said the island’s composting has significantly helped with the success of the overall program.

“About 150 households are signed up to use the Daniel Island compost drop site. The site produces about one ton per month on average, which is impressive.”

McKain hopes the new drop sites will get more residents involved in composting to help reach the program’s 2024 goal of collecting more than 200 tons of food scraps.

The sites will accept items such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, bread, grains, coffee grounds, meat, dairy products, processed foods and food-soiled paper.

Non-compostable items, including plastic, raw meat, chemical cleaners, fats, oil, and grease are prohibited.

Residents are encouraged to attend the city’s composting workshops to learn more about food scrap recycling and to take home a free kitchen compost caddy. To sign up for the spring workshops, visit charleston-sc.gov/2871/Compost-Workshops-Training.

Residents must sign up to participate in the compost program. For registration and a list of other compost drop sites visit charleston-sc.gov/1557/Composting.